SPIRITBOX Announces New Album 'Tsunami Sea'

Two-time Grammy-nominated progressive heavy metal band SPIRITBOX is gearing up for its next chapter with the announcement of its sophomore album, "Tsunami Sea", set for release on March 7, 2025 via Pale Chord in partnership with Rise Records. The album was produced by Dan Braunstein and Mike Stringer, mixed by Zakk Cervini and mastered by Ted Jensen. In tandem with the news, the band has dropped their latest single, "Perfect Soul", alongside another one of their signature visually captivating music videos shot and directed by Dylan Hryciuk at Versa Films.

"Perfect Soul" offers a glimpse into the album's melodic sound, balancing riffs and groove with ethereal atmospheres to create a listening experience that pulls listeners in like an incoming tide. The track's haunting video, set in an abandoned oceanside hospital, follows an angelic Courtney LaPlante as she searches the afterlife, surrounded by ghostly figures and a grotesque, barnacle-covered creature. Interwoven with scenes of the band performing in decaying rooms, the visuals capture the song's dark, poetic essence, drawing viewers further into SPIRITBOX's evolving world.

The new single follows the band's initial release from the album, "Soft Spine", which received praise for its crushing intensity. Alt Press called it "relentlessly heavy," and Revolver described it as "a hella-bruising bangabout." These two releases demonstrate the band's commitment to pushing their sound in new directions while staying anchored to their metal roots.

SPIRITBOX has capped off a landmark year with their second Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the 2025 awards, this time for their powerhouse track "Cellar Door", cementing their status as a driving force in modern metal. Adding to this momentum, in October SPIRITBOX reunited with hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion for her "Megan: Act II" deluxe album, adding their distinct edge to the song "Tyg".

Their ability to transcend genres has only amplified their reach, marking major milestones along the way. Joining KORN on their 30th-anniversary tour, SPIRITBOX hit a career high, bringing their explosive live show to packed arenas across the world. During the tour, they took the stage at Louder Than Life festival, where buzzworthy guest appearances from Poppy, Tati Shmayluk of JINJER, and Sam Carter of ARCHITECTS amplified an already unforgettable set.

As 2024 winds down, SPIRITBOX will join BRING ME THE HORIZON for stadium shows in Brazil and Mexico City, before embarking on their European headline tour in 2025. They've also been announced as support for LINKIN PARK's awaited world tour, joining them for performances in Italy, Netherlands and the U.K. With high-impact live shows and an ambitious new project on the horizon, the next chapter for SPIRITBOX promises to be their most thrilling yet.

"Tsunami Sea" track listing:

01. Fata Morgana

02. Black Rainbow

03. Perfect Soul

04. Keep Sweet

05. Soft Spine

06. Tsunami Sea

07. A Haven With Two Faces

08. No Loss, No Love

09. Crystal Roses

10. Ride The Wave

11. Deep End

For many artists, a meteoric rise can often mean a sudden plateau. However, for Grammy-nominated progressive heavy metal mainstays SPIRITBOX, there appears to be no end in sight on their near-constant ascent to the top. Formed in 2017 in the picturesque-yet-isolated region of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, by vocalist Courtney Laplante and guitarist Mike Stringer, SPIRITBOX would fully cement themselves as a household name in the summer of 2020 with the release of their blistering breakout single "Holy Roller", along with a host of other captivating singles shortly after, resulting in a media firestorm of hype.

With new and existing fans eagerly watching their next move, SPIRITBOX exceeded every expectation imaginable in 2021 with the release of their genre-defining debut studio album "Eternal Blue" via Pale Chord/Rise Records. "Eternal Blue", which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, kicked open the doors of the heavy metal scene and rewrote the genre's playbook with 12 stunning tracks that incorporated everything from djent and post-metal to infectious synth-laden pop sensibilities and cinematic arrangements, brought fully to life by the inimitable Laplante's ethereal and commanding vocal performances.

The album cycle for "Eternal Blue" saw SPIRITBOX not only grace the covers of esteemed music publications such as Revolver, Alternative Press, Rock Sound and Kerrang!, among many others but would also solidify the band as one of the most in-demand groups in live music today with their one-hundred percent sold out, first-ever headlining tour in support of the album which saw ticket sales over 40,000. The band would also share the stage with seasoned metal veterans such as LIMP BIZKIT and GHOST and win "Best International Breakthrough Band" at the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.

In 2022, SPIRITBOX secured highly-coveted spots at numerous major U.S. rock and metal festivals and were nominated for two Juno awards, respectively. SPIRITBOX would also round out their current lineup with the inclusion of drummer Zev Rose and bassist Josh Gilbert in addition to releasing their sonically experimental EP "Rotoscope" in June of that year as well as a cross-genre collaboration with dubstep artist Illenium for the track "Shivering".

During another whirlwind year for the band, including a U.S. tour with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH, SPIRITBOX wrote and recorded their critically acclaimed EP "The Fear Of Fear", released in November 2023. The EP features the single "Jaded", which was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In the same month, the band would make another genre-bending splash with a high-profile collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her song "Cobra".

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner