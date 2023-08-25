SPIRITBOX Announces 'The Fear Of Fear' EP, Shares 'Jaded' Music Video

SPIRITBOX will release a new EP, "The Fear Of Fear", on November 3 via Rise Records/Pale Chord. The EP is highlighted by a new single, "Jaded", and its accompanying cinematic music video.

"The Fear Of Fear" builds on SPIRITBOX's momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album, "Eternal Blue", which topped charts and dominated critics' year-end lists. The EP features previously released standalone single "The Void" along with five new tracks for a total of six songs.

"The Fear Of Fear" track listing

01. Cellar Door

02. Jaded

03. Too Close / Too Late

04. Angel Eyes

05. The Void

06. Ultraviolet

SPIRITBOX will tour extensively this fall in support of "The Fear Of Fear", having already completed massive tours in Europe and North America this year. The band recently finished a U.K. headline run, followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and will hit the road for shows across the U.S. with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH this September/October.

SPIRITBOX followed the release of "Eternal Blue" with the three-song "Rotoscope" EP, in 2022. The title track came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.4 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 27 million streams.

To date, SPIRITBOX have accumulated over 400 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for two Juno Awards last year for "Breakthrough Group Of The Year" and "Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year".

In a recent interview with Kerrang! magazine, SPIRITBOX singer Courtney LaPlante stated about her band's constant musical experimentation: "I feel like our sub-genre of metal is so obsessed with the idea that any song you hear from a band is a mission statement, as in, 'This is now what this band sounds like.' Maybe it's like this in every genre and I just don't see it as much, but when Doja Cat puts a song out, and she's singing, [the fans] don't go, 'She's never going to rap again!' We always have to tell people that when you hear a song, that doesn't mean it was created in a linear vacuum, where a band made a song and then they put out only that song. You might hear a song that was written two years after the next song you hear. You don't know when they came into existence.

"The messaging is always funny there, and I feel like bands never message that right either," she continued. "Every time they put out boring music, they're like, 'Oh, we've matured.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not mature or grown up, I just wrote a song that's more radio friendly. I also wrote an ass-beater song — you just haven't heard it yet!'"

Courtney also left the door open for SPIRITBOX to make any number of moves in the future.

"I don't feel like we’ve been around long enough to disappoint anyone," she said. "We are just getting started, and we're still figuring out what we are, and I don't even know if I want to find out. I don't care about genre, I just know we like making heavy music with low-tuned guitars. But I'm like, 'Take me or leave me, this is what we sound like.' I feel like a lot of bands are having fun with that too."

