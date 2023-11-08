  • facebook
SPIRITBOX Collaborates With Superstar Rapper MEGAN THEE STALLION On 'Cobra (Rock Remix)'

November 8, 2023

Canadian alt-metal band SPIRITBOX has collaborated with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion on her new release "Cobra (Rock Remix) Feat. Spiritbox". The official visualizer for the track can be seen below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and ever-evolving cultural icon. From earning two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé, and "WAP" with Cardi B to releasing her dynamic latest album "Traumazine", Megan has proven unstoppable. She graduated from Texas Southern University in December 2021, earning her degree in Healthcare Administration and with aspirations to open assisted-living facilities in her hometown.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three Grammy wins, nine BET Awards and back-to-back Billboard Music Awards for "Top Rap Female Artist". Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also awarded Megan the 18th Congressional District Hero Award in Houston for her humanitarian work.

In October 2020, following a powerful and politically charged performance on "Saturday Night Live" that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, Megan published her monumental "Why I Speak Up For Black Women" op-ed and accompanying visual with The New York Times. It resulted in Megan being recognized as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

She recently launched the Pete And Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organization focuses on three core pillars that include education, housing, and health and wellness.

