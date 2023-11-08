BLACK VEIL BRIDES Are Working On New Music

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, BLACK VEIL BRIDES vocalist drummer Christian "CC" Coma (born Christian Mora) was asked if he and his bandmates have commenced work on their next studio release. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are already working on new music. Yeah, we're already working on some new music. I don't know when that's gonna be released. But, yeah, we are working on new music. It is incomplete as of right now. We will be working on that in January."

He continued: "We don't really know if we're gonna be releasing music as singles or do an EP or a full-length album. We'll see how we feel at the end of the tour, we'll see how much traction the new music gets, and that'll determine whether or not we're gonna do a full-length album or do some stuff. But there will be some new music in the near future to keep everybody excited for the band and stuff like that, and for us to potentially play live."

CC added: "We play the same songs all of the time, and so it'll be fun to add something new to the set and perform that live. Hopefully we can do that. So I'm looking forward to it."

The drummer went on to say that he has "a very secret project that's being worked on that I know that you're gonna absolutely love and enjoy. I cannot comment on that at this point because I have to keep my lips sealed," he explained.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' digital EP "The Mourning" came out in October 2022 via Sumerian Records. The effort was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, BUSH) at Grey Area Studios.

"The Mourning" included "Saviour II", which was the follow-up to "Saviour". "Saviour" appeared on the 2011 album "Set The World On Fire" and was written as a letter to the fans in saying how much they appreciate them and that they, and their music, will be there for them during their darkest time.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", came out in October 2021. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross".

The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.