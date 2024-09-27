SPIRITBOX Unveils Cinematic 'Soft Spine' Music Video

Grammy-nominated progressive heavy metal mainstays SPIRITBOX have unleashed the cinematic music video for their latest single, "Soft Spine", following its highly anticipated release earlier this month. The video arrives during the band's current North American tour with KORN, adding a visual exclamation point to one of the heaviest tracks of the year.

The "Soft Spine" video takes the band's aggressive energy and transforms it into a stunning visual spectacle. Featuring a dramatic fight scene, the Orie Mcginness-directed video sees goddess-like frontwoman Courtney LaPlante presiding over a brutal battle between cloaked warriors in an otherworldly arena. Epic visual effects bring the carnage to life, while the band performs in various ethereal locations throughout the arena, amplifying the video's cinematic feel.

LaPlante steals the spotlight, not only with her commanding vocal performance but also with multiple striking looks that deliver both face and fashion, complementing the video's hard-hitting intensity.

"Soft Spine" is yet another testament to SPIRITBOX's unstoppable momentum, and the accompanying video raises the stakes for heavy music visuals. Fans can catch the band live as they continue touring with KORN, before heading to Brazil and Mexico City for stadium shows with BRING ME THE HORIZON later this year.

For many artists, a meteoric rise can often mean a sudden plateau. However, for SPIRITBOX, there appears to be no end in sight on their near-constant ascent to the top. Formed in 2017 in the picturesque yet isolated region of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, by vocalist Courtney Laplante and guitarist Mike Stringer, SPIRITBOX would fully cement themselves as a household name in the summer of 2020 with the release of their blistering breakout single "Holy Roller", along with a host of other captivating singles shortly after, resulting in a media firestorm of hype.

With new and existing fans eagerly watching their next move, SPIRITBOX exceeded every expectation imaginable in 2021 with the release of their genre-defining debut studio album "Eternal Blue" via Pale Chord/Rise Records. "Eternal Blue", which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, kicked open the doors of the heavy metal scene and rewrote the genre's playbook with 12 stunning tracks that incorporated everything from djent and post-metal to infectious synth-laden pop sensibilities and cinematic arrangements, brought fully to life by the inimitable Laplante's ethereal and commanding vocal performances.

The album cycle for "Eternal Blue" saw SPIRITBOX not only grace the covers of esteemed music publications such as Revolver, Alternative Press, Rock Sound and Kerrang!, among many others but would also solidify the band as one of the most in-demand groups in live music today with their one-hundred percent sold out, first-ever headlining tour in support of the album which saw ticket sales over 40,000. The band would also share the stage with seasoned metal veterans such as LIMP BIZKIT and GHOST and win "Best International Breakthrough Band" at the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.

In 2022, SPIRITBOX secured highly coveted spots at numerous major U.S. rock and metal festivals and were nominated for two Juno Awards. SPIRITBOX would also round out their current lineup with the inclusion of drummer Zev Rose and bassist Josh Gilbert in addition to releasing their sonically experimental EP "Rotoscope" in June of that year as well as a cross-genre collaboration with dubstep artist Illenium for the track "Shivering".

During another whirlwind year for the band, including a U.S. tour with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH, SPIRITBOX wrote and recorded their critically acclaimed EP "The Fear Of Fear", released in November 2023. The EP features the single "Jaded", which was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In the same month, the band would make another genre-bending splash with a high-profile collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her song "Cobra".

Whatever comes next for SPIRITBOX, one thing is for sure: expect the unexpected and a firm commitment to creating wholly authentic music with passion, purpose, and constant evolution.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner