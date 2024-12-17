SPIRITBOX's COURTNEY LAPLANTE On Changes In Metal/Hard Rock Industry: 'There's A Lot Of Women Behind The Scenes Now'

In a new interview with "The Allison Hagendorf Show", Courtney LaPlante, the frontwoman of the two-time Grammy-nominated progressive metal band SPIRITBOX, was asked how she thinks metal and hard rock have changed in the last decade and a half. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that one thing that when I first got to start becoming a professional musician, and I guess maybe you would consider that where you understand the behind-the-scenes stuff — publicists and managers and production people — that was cool. I felt ignorant to the fact that there's a lot of women behind the scenes now compared to when I first started out and went on Warped Tour in 2012 [as the frontwoman of IWRESTLEDABEARONCE]. And that was really interesting to me, because sometimes I just feel like it's really hard for people to empathize outside of the in group that they're in or rather they've never been taught that they have to do that, whereas women, to adapt we have to be able to empathize with the default 'cause we're not the default, which is so odd because we're 50 percent of the population. But we're not the default, so having more women start to become part of the rock industry — other industries now have a lot more women in it. I mean, you look at the pop world; [it]'s always dominated by women. And now the rap world is dominated by women, which is really cool. That's something that has changed a lot. And I think just having people that are more likely to be able to empathize with you, therefore they're more likely to be able to advocate for you. I surround myself with incredible men too, but there is something like a nod of understanding between the two of you even before you meet that you've both probably had similar experiences."

Earlier in the month, SPIRITBOX announced the "Tsunami Sea" North American tour. Kicking off April 3 in Dallas, Texas, produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada with LOATHE, DYING WISH and GEL as support.

The announcement followed SPIRITBOX's second consecutive Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" ("Cellar Door") which no woman has ever won this sole category. The tour announcement also followed the reveal of SPIRITBOX's sophomore album, "Tsunami Sea", slated for release on March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records. The album's first two singles, the heavy hitter "Soft Spine" and melodic "Perfect Soul", showcase the band's dynamic range and their ability to seamlessly fuse diverse sonic influences, offering a glimpse into the depth and ambition of the forthcoming record.

In addition to SPIRITBOX's headline U.S. and European tours in 2025, the band will jump on select dates of LINKIN PARK's world tour, joining the rock icons for performances in Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K.

Formed in 2017 in the picturesque-yet-isolated region of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, by Laplante and guitarist Mike Stringer, SPIRITBOX became a household name in rock circles in the summer of 2020 with the release of their blistering breakout single "Holy Roller", along with a host of other captivating singles shortly after, resulting in a media firestorm of hype.

With new and existing fans eagerly watching their next move, SPIRITBOX exceeded every expectation imaginable in 2021 with the release of their genre-defining debut studio album "Eternal Blue" via Pale Chord/Rise Records. "Eternal Blue", which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, kicked open the doors of the heavy metal scene and rewrote the genre's playbook with 12 stunning tracks that incorporated everything from djent and post-metal to infectious synth-laden pop sensibilities and cinematic arrangements, brought fully to life by the inimitable Laplante's ethereal and commanding vocal performances.

The album cycle for "Eternal Blue" saw SPIRITBOX not only grace the covers of esteemed music publications such as Revolver, Alternative Press, Rock Sound and Kerrang!, among many others but would also solidify the band as one of the most in-demand groups in live music today with their one-hundred percent sold out, first-ever headlining tour in support of the album which saw ticket sales over 40,000. The band would also share the stage with seasoned metal veterans such as LIMP BIZKIT and GHOST and win "Best International Breakthrough Band" at the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.

In 2022, SPIRITBOX secured highly coveted spots at numerous major U.S. rock and metal festivals and were nominated for two Juno awards, respectively. SPIRITBOX would also round out their current lineup with the inclusion of drummer Zev Rose and bassist Josh Gilbert in addition to releasing their sonically experimental EP "Rotoscope" in June of that year as well as a cross-genre collaboration with dubstep artist Illenium for the track "Shivering".

During another whirlwind year for the band, including a U.S. tour with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH, SPIRITBOX wrote and recorded their critically acclaimed EP "The Fear Of Fear", released in November 2023. The EP features the single "Jaded", which was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In the same month, the band would make another genre-bending splash with a high-profile collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her song "Cobra".