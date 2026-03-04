MR. BIG Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'Hey Man' With First-Time Vinyl Release, New Remaster And More

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, MR. BIG's fourth studio album, "Hey Man", finally makes its long-awaited debut on vinyl for Record Store Day UK and Japan 2026 (April 18),followed by a new remaster on SACD Hybrid Multi-channel and Double MQA-CD on May 8. A landmark release for the band, the album famously dominated the Japan Oricon chart for 16 weeks and remains a fan favorite for its blend of technical prowess and soulful songwriting.

"Hey Man" features some of MR. BIG's most enduring tracks, including fan favorites "Take Cover" and "Goin' Where The Wind Blows". It stands as a definitive tribute to the incredible musicianship of the band's classic lineup — Eric Martin, Pat Torpey, Billy Sheehan and Paul Gilbert — making this a must-have for fans and collectors.

The Double MQA-CD format features an expansive array of additional content. This includes the "I Love You Japan" demo, the first-time release of the final mixes for "Friend Of The Working Girl" and "Livin' Like A Dog", and a selection of bonus tracks such as "Tears", "Little Mistake", "Swingin' Jam" and "Shoot The Moon". Rounding out the bonus material are live versions of "Take Cover", "Goin' Where The Wind Blows" and "I Love You Japan", alongside exclusive drum-only and minus-drum mixes of "Take Cover".

The SACD Hybrid Multi-channel format features a brand-new remaster in high-resolution audio and will be released with a new 5.1 mix, housed in a premium super jewel box with a protective outer slipcase.

The 180g One-Step Pressing Deep Cyan Vinyl LP format marks the first time the album is available on vinyl for Record Store Day U.K. and Japan, and it is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

Note: The Hybrid SACD disc is compatible with all standard CD and SACD players.

LP track listing:

Side One

01. Trapped In Toyland

02. Take Cover

03. Jane Doe

04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows

05. The Chain

Side Two

01. Where Do I Fit In?

02. If That's What It Takes

03. Out Of The Underground

04. Dancin' Right Into The Flame

05. Mama D.

SACD track listing:

01. Trapped In Toyland

02. Take Cover

03. Jane Doe

04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows

05. The Chain

06. Where Do I Fit In?

07. If That's What It Takes

08. Out Of The Underground

09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame

10. Mama D.

11. Fool Us Today

Double MQA-CD track listing:

Disc One

01. Trapped In Toyland

02. Take Cover

03. Jane Doe

04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows

05. The Chain

06. Where Do I Fit In?

07. If That's What It Takes

08. Out Of The Underground

09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame

10. Mama D.

11. Fool Us Today

Disc Two

01. Friend Of The Working Girl

02. Livin Like A Dog

03. Tears

04. Little Mistake

05. I Love You Japan (demo version)

06. Swingin' Jam

07. Shoot The Moon

08. Take Cover (Live)

09. Goin' Where The Wind Blows (Live)

10. I Love You Japan (Live)

11. Take Cover (Drum track only)

12. Take Cover (Minus drum track)

MR. BIG played the final show of its "The BIG Finale!" tour on February 25, 2025 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Earlier that same month, the band played three other shows: on February 14, 2025 at the Bloomverse Festival in Meghālaya, India, on February 16, 2025 at the Bloomverse Express in Bengaluru, India, and on February 22, 2025 at the Osaka Music Hall in Osaka, Japan.

MR. BIG played the last show of its "The BIG Finish" farewell tour on August 23, 2024 at the Way Too Far Rock Festival in Bistrița, Romania.

MR. BIG's tenth studio album, "Ten", was released on July 12, 2024 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP featured 11 new original tracks written by singer Eric Martin and guitarist Paul Gilbert, along with André Pessis and Tony Fanucchi. "Ten" was produced by Jay Ruston and MR. BIG.

When MR. BIG announced "The BIG Finish" tour in 2023, the bandmembers said that it was "time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy" after drummer Pat Torpey lost his battle with Parkinson's disease in 2018. The first leg kicked off in Japan and Southeast Asia in July and August 2023, where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows including Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

MR. BIG's last-ever live album release was "The BIG Finish Live", which came out on September 6, 2024 via the Evolution Music Group.

"The BIG Finish Live" was a brand-new live album and concert film of MR. BIG's "The BIG Finish" farewell tour, where the band played their million-selling "Lean Into It" album in its entirety, plus additional MR. BIG classics.