SPIRITBOX's COURTNEY LAPLANTE Partners With RIOT GAMES For 2XKO's 'Ties That Bind'

Riot Games has released "Ties That Bind", the official cinematic theme for 2XKO, performed by Courtney LaPlante, acclaimed vocalist for two-times-Grammy-nominated progressive metal band SPIRITBOX.

Blending LaPlante's invigorating vocals with Riot Games' cinematic vision, "Ties That Bind" delivers a powerful and anthemic soundscape that crescendos into an epic, soaring finale for players. The single is available on all major streaming platforms today.

The release comes on the heels of 2XKO, Riot Games' 2v2 fighting game featuring champions from League Of Legends and Arcane, entering early access and opening the game to all players on Windows PC.

"Ties That Bind" follows a landmark stretch for LaPlante and SPIRITBOX. She was recently featured on BABYMETAL's "My Queen" from their album "Metal Forth", which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. LaPlante also appeared alongside Poppy and Amy Lee of EVANESCENCE on the metalcore power-collab "End Of You", which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs and climbed to No. 6 on Spotify's Viral 50 U.S. chart. SPIRITBOX guitarist and producer Mike Stringer also contributed writing to the track. Meanwhile, SPIRITBOX earned their first RIAA gold certification for breakthrough single "Circle With Me" and continue to tour heavily in support of their latest album "Tsunami Sea". The second leg of the "Tsunami Sea" U.S. tour kicks off November 12.

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League Of Legends, which has gone on to be one of the most-played PC games in the world. In the years that followed, Riot released Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and League Of Legends: Wild Rift. Riot's titles have led to the creation of some of the most-watched and widely recognized esports in the world, culminating in events like the League Of Legends World Championship and Valorant Champions Tour (VCT),which are watched by millions of fans each year. Riot has also expanded its IP through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, its Emmy-winning animated series.

2XKO is a next-generation 2v2 tag fighter from Riot Games, the studio behind League Of Legends and Valorant. Team up with friends or go solo as you battle it out with a growing roster of League Of Legends champions, each reimagined for explosive fighting game combat. With stunning visuals, fluid mechanics, and deep strategic gameplay, 2XKO blends accessibility and competitive depth like no fighting game has before. Whether you're a longtime competitor or totally new to the genre, this free-to-play fighter offers intense competition and authentic social connection in every match.

SPIRITBOX has emerged as one of the most formidable and forward-thinking bands in heavy music. Since the breakout success of their debut "Eternal Blue" — which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 — the trio has continued to push genre boundaries. Their "Fear Of Fear" EP earned back-to-back Grammy nominations ("Jaded" in 2024, "Cellar Door" in 2025),while bold collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, including the viral "Cobra" remix and explosive "TYG" (No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs),spotlight their fearless crossover vision. Their 2025 sophomore album "Tsunami Sea" (Pale Chord / Rise Records) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart and cemented their status as sonic innovators. Known for their incendiary live show, SPIRITBOX delivers a visceral, emotionally charged experience that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Photo courtesy of Partners And Associates Agency