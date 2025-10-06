THE OFFSPRING Announces January/February 2026 North American Tour With BAD RELIGION

On the heels of sell-out runs across Australia, Europe and the U.S., punk rock legends THE OFFSPRING will bring their "Supercharged Worldwide In '26" tour to North America in early 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the run kicks off January 16 in Bakersfield, California and rolls across additional cities in the U.S. and Canada, before wrapping in Halifax, Nova Scotia on February 24. BAD RELIGION will join as special guests on all dates. Full routing below.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com and TheOffspring.com.

The tour celebrates an incredible couple years for THE OFFSPRING as they released their latest "Supercharged" album, reached historic milestones (with multiple songs joining the coveted Spotify Billions chart),touring around the globe (joined by some pretty famous special guests) and their song "Make It All Right" hit No. 1 on not only the Alternative Rock chart but the Alternative Airplay chart, Active Rock chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

The band continued to cement their legacy as one of the most popular punk bands of all time as they performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" , "CBS This Morning" and were featured in Men's Health, USA Today, Billboard, "Artist Friendly With Joel Madden", "Bertcast with Brett Kreischer" and more. Not to mention over the past year THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland joined numerous music legends onstage, including fellow punk legends NOFX for their final show in Los Angeles. Previously he joined fellow California natives, and legendary American rock band THE BEACH BOYS at Ocean's Calling festival. Dexter surprised fans when he performed "Wouldn't It Be Nice" with THE BEACH BOYS.

THE OFFSPRING also had a string of their special guests joining them onstage including Yungblud at Switzerland's Open Air Gampel festival for THE OFFSPRING's "Self Esteem", Ed Sheeran broke the Internet when he join them at BottleRock festival for THE OFFSPRING's "Million Miles Away" and QUEEN's Brian May performed with them for a rendition of THE OFFSPRING's "Gone Away" and a cover of QUEEN's "Stone Cold Crazy".

"Supercharged Worldwide In '26" tour dates:

Jan. 16 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena

Jan. 17 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Jan. 19 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 20 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Jan. 22 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Jan. 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Jan. 25 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

Jan. 27 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

Jan. 28 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre

Jan. 30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Feb. 01 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb. 05 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Feb. 06 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME

Feb. 07 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

Feb. 10 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Feb. 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Feb. 13 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Feb. 14 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

Feb. 17 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

Feb. 19 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Feb. 21 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Feb. 23 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Feb. 24 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

* Not a Live Nation date

THE OFFSPRING is an American rock band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, the band's lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dexter Holland, lead guitarist Noodles, bassist Todd Morse, drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy. Over the course of their longstanding career, they have released ten studio albums. THE OFFSPRING is often credited, alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID, for reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands in history.