SPONGE Shares Music Video For Cover Of ALICE IN CHAINS' 'No Excuses' Feat. TAPROOT's STEPHEN RICHARDS

Veteran alternative rock band SPONGE keep the buzz going for its latest studio album, "1994", by turning our attention, at last, to grunge — the sound that dominated the year in question — with a captivating video for a cover of the ALICE IN CHAINS midtempo rocker "No Excuses".

Having already raised eyebrows with their remarkable covers of Morrissey, OASIS and MAZZY STAR, and with a host of further surprises on the album itself, SPONGE's take on "No Excuses" is simultaneously both comfortingly familiar and dynamically eye-opening.

1994 was the year in which SPONGE themselves broke through, releasing their debut album "Rotting Piñata", plus two massive hit singles, "Plowed" and "Molly (Sixteen Candles)", and the Seattle-based ALICE IN CHAINS were often cited among the bands that possibly influenced them.

Across "No Excuses", we see exactly how that equation broke down — the elements that SPONGE might have absorbed from ALICE, but also, all that they themselves brought to the party — a remarkable performance that is only amplified by the accompanying video.

Directed by Drew Fortier (who also oversaw the other videos from "1994"),the "No Excuses" video is a black-and-white tour de force, reminiscent of the best of Anton Corbijn's 1980s work, but wholly individual too.

In addition, the video also features a special appearance from Stephen Richards from TAPROOT, who says "I remember hearing that the guys were doing an AIC cover and although Vinnie's [Dombroski, SPONGE frontman] a better vocalist, I know my harmonies and TOLD them I'm doing Layne's part, haha. The video was cool, easy and covered the artistic mind on one side, and the backdrop of all of our musical collaborations at the loft. So fun being a part of this track with SPONGE. (and glad they listened to my decision, haha)."

Vin adds: "We made an anything goes video to one of our all-time favorite band's jam! Having Stephen Richards on the track and vid blows the collective SPONGE mind!"

"1994" also includes SPONGE's uniquely inspired versions of iconic alt rock hits like BLUR's "Girls And Boys", SONIC YOUTH's "Bull In The Heather", STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' "Interstate Love Song", URGE OVERKILL's "Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon" and more.

"1994" track listing:

01. Savory

02. Supersonic

03. Girls And Boys

04. The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get

05. Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon

06. Interstate Love Song

07. No Excuses

08. Fade Into You

09. Bull In The Heather