STABBING WESTWARD Explains Decision To 'Reimagine' Classic 1996 Album 'Wither Blister Burn & Peel'

Thirty years ago, "Wither Blister Burn & Peel" marked a turning point for STABBING WESTWARD. Released in 1996 on Columbia Records and produced by John Fryer, the album became the band's first gold-certified record in the U.S., propelled by defining singles like "Shame" and "What Do I Have to Do?" It didn't just elevate the band — it helped cement industrial rock's place in the alternative mainstream of the era alongside acts like NINE INCH NAILS.

At the time, critics praised its emotional weight and melodic edge. Alternative Press highlighted its "dark romanticism and cathartic intensity," while Rolling Stone noted the band's ability to fuse aggression with vulnerability — something that gave the record lasting resonance far beyond its initial release cycle.

Now, three decades later, the band isn't interested in a nostalgia lap.

To mark the anniversary, STABBING WESTWARD return with "Wither ReWired" — a complete re-recording of the album. Not a remaster. Not a remix. A ground-up reinterpretation.

The original will always exist, untouched and essential. But this version reflects who the band is now.

Revisiting a record this iconic is a high-risk move. It demands more than technical precision — it requires emotional honesty and a willingness to challenge your own legacy. STABBING WESTWARD vocalist Christopher Hall and multi-instrumentalist Walter Flakus have done exactly that, reshaping these songs with the weight of 30 years behind them.

Hall says: "The idea of reimagining 'Wither' triggered equal amounts of excitement and trepidation for me. I know the powerful effect music has on young people. The music we hear in our youth imprints on our brain and our souls forever merged with the memories that they accompanied. When you hear a song it takes you back to that party or that lonely time spent in your headphones where the music was your only friend. The crazy makeout session to your best mix tape and the other mix tape for the inevitable heart break that followed. How could we ever hope to improve upon those memories? Well we can't. And we didn't try. We chose to create new ones. I hope everyone makes some new memories to these new songs."

Flakus adds: "It's amazing how powerful these songs still stand up 30 years later. I had a very tearful evening while working on ‘Sleep' and the gravity of the song. These songs feel aligned with where we're at as a band today while embracing our original industrial foundation. Some of these songs never hit the way they were intended. They do now!"

This isn't a fresh coat of paint on a catalog classic — it's a full reconstruction. The edges are sharper, the emotional core runs deeper, and the performances carry the lived experience of decades.

Production and mastering are in their final stages, and while the finish line is in sight, the band wanted to share this moment early. Because this one matters.

STABBING WESTWARD recently announced dates for a U.S. summer tour. Supported by fellow dark electro and industrial/rockers ACUMEN NATION and PRIEST, the trek will run from July 9 to July 25, with the three bands scheduled to perform in Atlanta, Baltimore, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Columbus, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Boston, Amityville, New York and more.

Blending the scathing electronics of underground industrial/rock with the emotive melodies of goth and a decidedly radio-friendly sensibility, STABBING WESTWARD rose to great heights in the mid-1990s alternative boom. Formed in 1986 by Hall and Flakus, the band went from underground cult sensation to the heights of critical and commercial success thanks to such songs as "Shame", "Save Yourself", "So Far Away" and "What Do I Have to Do?" To this day, these songs remain anthems of heartache, dejection, rage, betrayal and depression. With two gold albums and numerous hit singles, STABBING WESTWARD fell from grace with the 2001 self-titled album amid personal and professional turmoil, disbanding the following year and leaving a void in modern music that was somewhat filled by Hall's later work in THE DREAMING. However, it was the release of that band's "Rise Again" in 2015 that the seeds were sown for a reunion. That album saw Flakus once again making music with Hall, with STABBING WESTWARD guitarist Mark Eliopulos joining THE DREAMING onstage in Chicago for a set of past hits. In 2019, Hall and Flakus came together again to release the "Dead And Gone" EP, the first new STABBING WESTWARD material in 18 years. Written and produced by Flakus and Hall over the course of three years, and recorded in multiple states and time zones, these songs captured the very essence of the STABBING WESTWARD sound.

STABBING WESTWARD's latest album, "Chasing Ghosts", was released in March 2022, marking the influential industrial rock band's first new LP in more than 20 years.

"Chasing Ghosts" was made available via COP International Records. It features 10 tracks that showcase the industrial rock band's characteristic sound with a modern sheen that picks up right where they left off with their last full-length in 2001. With the new tracks, STABBING WESTWARD has not only managed stay true to their original sound, but also expanded it to fit the frantic new reality of the 21st century.

"Chasing Ghosts" features brand-new songs as well as re-workings of the band's acclaimed 2020 reunion EP "Dead And Gone" that found original founding members Hall and Flakus honing in on the incredible partnership that once produced a string of hits that dominated alternative radio and film soundtracks, including "Shame", "Save Yourself" and "What Do I Have to Do?" — and resulted in two gold records.

To recreate that original chemistry, the band recruited the legendary producer John Fryer to again helm "Chasing Ghosts". Fryer, whose production credits include DEPECHE MODE, NINE INCH NAILS, 4AD, COCTEAU TWINS and LOVE AND ROCKETS, originally worked with STABBING WESTWARD on their best-selling early releases "Ungod" (1994) and "Wither Blister Burn & Peel" (1996). "Chasing Ghosts" was also mastered by Tom Baker who, like Fryer, worked with STABBING WESTWARD on their early releases and is part of the reassembled production team on the latest album.