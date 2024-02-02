Stage-Used BLACK SABBATH Maple Mahogany Drum Set Up For Auction

Goldin, the leading collectibles marketplace, has announced that its January Pop Culture Elite Auction will include a rare piece of rock and roll history with the sale of a BLACK SABBATH maple mahogany drum set. The set was used by Tommy Clufetos during the BLACK SABBATH reunion tour and has been called one of the most impressive stage-used drum kits in all of rock history. The nearly 30-piece kit, with bass drums that adorn the iconic BLACK SABBATH logo, also includes two 19-inch China cymbals and a 22-inch heavy ride.

Other unique items from musical legends include signed guitars by Slash, FOO FIGHTERS, WEEZER, GREEN DAY and dozens of others, and a Gene Simmons "God Of Thunder" stage-played, signed, inscribed Axe bass with the original signed carrying case, used at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, during KISS's 2016 "Freedom To Rock" tour.

The January Pop Culture Elite Auction is currently open and the items will be available for bidding through February 17.

Goldin is the leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. Founder Ken Goldin has sold more than $1.5 billion in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history, and pop culture. The company routinely sets records for the most expensive trading cards and other memorabilia ever sold. Lifelong collectors and new hobbyists alike trust Goldin because the company professionally authenticates everything it sells.

Goldin is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame, The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and the Babe Ruth Birthplace And Museum.

Clufetos worked with such rock icons as Ted Nugent, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie before joining Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. That led to a spot as the drummer on BLACK SABBATH's last two world tours.

In a 2021 interview with Jason Saulnier, Clufetos was asked if he ever finds himself looking back on the fact that he played drums for BLACK SABBATH on the legendary heavy metal band's final tour. "I always feel blessed that I was lucky, I was honored to play with those guys 'cause they're a great musicians," he said. "But I don't look at it as — I was never a member. Once a gig's over, a gig's over. So I don't really live in the past concerning that; I always have to plow forward — as does everybody. I can't look back. I can appreciate it — that's not saying I don't appreciate it — but I'm also not gonna dwell on I played with BLACK SABBATH one time, because then you're living in the past. I've got many more years to move forward to continue my career and pay my bills. It doesn't mean that I don't love what I do, but it is my job, and it's my craft, and it's an ongoing thing to me. So that was that gig, and that ended, and now it's, what do you do next? It's always that."

He continued: "Every tour ends; every band ends eventually… To me, it's work. To, that works to me. And I'm working to be better, and I'm working to get better. Hopefully I'm a better drummer than [I was] then. And it's always been the process; I'm always chipping away at the stone. And my drums are right there. And after I get done with these interviews, I will go right there and play and see what else comes out of me going right there and playing. 'Cause everything has come out of me sitting at the drums trying to be the best that I can be."

Clufetos did not play on the SABBATH reunion album, "13", a role that was filled by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE drummer Brad Wilk. Ozzy Osbourne told The Pulse Of Radio at the time that Clufetos was gong to play on the record until producer Rick Rubin stepped in.

Although original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward was initially announced as part of the reunion in late 2011, he dropped out within a couple of months, saying he was offered an "unsignable" contract.

The members of SABBATH were reportedly concerned that Ward's health would not hold up on the road and allegedly asked him to accept the use of a second drummer on tour, which he refused.