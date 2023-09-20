STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce February 2024 Leg Of 'Machine Killer' North American Tour

Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for the recently announced fall 2023 "Machine Killer" tour, SEVENDUST and STATIC-X have announced a second leg for February 2024.

"Machine Killer" is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. SEVENDUST, STATIC-X and DOPE were each exploding on to the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year — the first leg of the tour is this October — where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024.

The "Machine Killer" tour co-headlined by STATIC-X and SEVENDUST is named after the gold-certified sophomore album "Machine" by STATIC-X and the band's spring 2023 "Rise Of The Machine" tour, along with the recently released fourteenth studio album from SEVENDUST, "Truth Killer". The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, Kentucky. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, Florida (February 4),Huntington, New York (February 14),Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (February 19) and Madison, Wisconsin (February 26) among other. Rockers DOPE and newcomers LINES OF LOYALTY will continue to act as support for the "Machine Killer" tour. The public on-sale for the second leg is Friday, September 22.

"Machine Killer" 2024 tour dates:

February 1, 2024 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

February 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

February 3, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

February 4, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

February 6, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

February 7, 2024 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

February 9, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana

February 10, 2024 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

February 12, 2024 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

February 13, 2024 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

February 14, 2024 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

February 16, 2024 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

February 17, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

February 18, 2024 - Toronto, ONT - Pickering Resort Casino

February 19, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

February 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

February 22, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

February 23, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

February 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Radius

February 26, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

February 27, 2024 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Previously announced "Machine Killer" 2023 tour dates:

October 6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

October 7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

October 8 - Little Rock AK - The Hall

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

October 11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs

October 13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

October 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

October 15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

October 19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

October 20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

October 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

October 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

October 26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

October 27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

October 28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

October 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

October 31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern