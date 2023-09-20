  • facebook
STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce February 2024 Leg Of 'Machine Killer' North American Tour

September 20, 2023

Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for the recently announced fall 2023 "Machine Killer" tour, SEVENDUST and STATIC-X have announced a second leg for February 2024.

"Machine Killer" is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. SEVENDUST, STATIC-X and DOPE were each exploding on to the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year — the first leg of the tour is this October — where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024.

The "Machine Killer" tour co-headlined by STATIC-X and SEVENDUST is named after the gold-certified sophomore album "Machine" by STATIC-X and the band's spring 2023 "Rise Of The Machine" tour, along with the recently released fourteenth studio album from SEVENDUST, "Truth Killer". The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, Kentucky. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, Florida (February 4),Huntington, New York (February 14),Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (February 19) and Madison, Wisconsin (February 26) among other. Rockers DOPE and newcomers LINES OF LOYALTY will continue to act as support for the "Machine Killer" tour. The public on-sale for the second leg is Friday, September 22.

"Machine Killer" 2024 tour dates:

February 1, 2024 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
February 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
February 3, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
February 4, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
February 6, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
February 7, 2024 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
February 9, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana
February 10, 2024 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
February 12, 2024 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
February 13, 2024 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
February 14, 2024 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
February 16, 2024 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
February 17, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
February 18, 2024 - Toronto, ONT - Pickering Resort Casino
February 19, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
February 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
February 22, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
February 23, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
February 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Radius
February 26, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
February 27, 2024 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Previously announced "Machine Killer" 2023 tour dates:

October 6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
October 7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum
October 8 - Little Rock AK - The Hall
October 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
October 11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs
October 13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
October 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
October 15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall
October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
October 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
October 19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock
October 20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center
October 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
October 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre
October 26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
October 27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
October 28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock
October 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
October 31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

