STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce Third Leg Of 'Machine Killer' Tour For April/May 2024

As 2024 gets underway and with the excitement around the upcoming February run of the "Machine Killer" tour, metal veterans STATIC-X and SEVENDUST have announced another leg of the popular touring package that will also feature rockers DOPE and LINES OF LOYALTY to take place in April and May.

For those unaware, the "Machine Killer" tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. SEVENDUST, STATIC-X and DOPE were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now 25 years later, the bands are returning for leg two and leg threee based on the success of the 2023 run. The new dates will kick off on April 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah and run through May 18, where it wraps up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The tour will make stops in San Francisco, California (April 30); Vancouver, British Columbia (May 5); Spokane, Washington (May 10) and Omaha, Nebraska (May 16),to name a few. The bands will also be appearing at the sold-out Sick New World festival on April 27 in Las Vegas.

"Machine Killer" 2024 leg three tour dates:

Apr. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Apr. 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway

May 02 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

May 03 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

May 04 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater

May 05 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

May 07 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

May 09 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

May 10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

May 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

May 13 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

May 15 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

May 16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

May 17 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

May 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth

Previously announced "Machine Killer" 2024 tour dates:

Feb. 01 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Feb. 02 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

Feb. 03 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution (Low Ticket Warning)

Feb. 04 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center (Sold Out)

Feb. 06 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Feb. 07 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Feb. 09 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana

Feb. 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (Low Ticket Warning)

Feb. 12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Feb. 13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Feb. 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Feb. 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Low Ticket Warning)

Feb. 17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Feb. 18 - Toronto, ON - Pickering Resort Casino

Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Feb. 21 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

Feb. 22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

Feb. 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Feb. 26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Feb. 27 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Feb. 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World (Festival Date)

With the release of the upcoming album "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" just weeks away (out January 26),industrial music icons STATIC-X are releasing a new music video for the song "Otsego Placebo" from "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1". The song is the first piece of original music that the band created without Wayne Static. The music was written and performed by the original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0, who is widely believed to be DOPE frontman Edsel Dope. "Otsego Placebo" was a fan-favorite from "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1" and shows that STATIC-X is back and stronger than ever.

"This is a brand-new STATIC-X song," says Campos, "but we approached it with the same spirit as the other songs on 'Project Regeneration'. I really feel like we captured that old school STATIC-X/Evil Disco sound, even though Wayne wasn’t involved in the writing on this one. Xer0 really delivered with the vocals on this track and this is one of my favorites from the batch of these new songs."

The music video features live performance footage of the current lineup from the first leg of "Machine Killer" tour and can be seen below.

"Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" was always planned as a companion piece to the original "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1" and the two records combined feature all of the remaining material discovered on tape of Wayne Static. The new album was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by longtime collaborator Ulrich Wild. All vinyl record and digipack bundles come with a limited-edition double sleeve, which both "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1" and "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" are able to slide into. This allows both albums to be housed together as the completed set they were always intended to be.

"Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" track listing is:

01. Stay Alive

02. Z0mbie

03. Jic-Boi

04. Black Star

05. Kamikaze

06. No Hope

07. Take Control

08. Tone

09. Run For Your Life

10. Dark Place

11. Disco Otsego

12. From Heaven

13. Terrible Lie (Bonus Track)

14. Grover Yoda Data 14 (Bonus Track)