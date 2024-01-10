STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce Third Leg Of 'Machine Killer' Tour For April/May 2024

STATIC-X And SEVENDUST Announce Third Leg Of 'Machine Killer' Tour For April/May 2024January 10, 2024
As 2024 gets underway and with the excitement around the upcoming February run of the "Machine Killer" tour, metal veterans STATIC-X and SEVENDUST have announced another leg of the popular touring package that will also feature rockers DOPE and LINES OF LOYALTY to take place in April and May.
For those unaware, the "Machine Killer" tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. SEVENDUST, STATIC-X and DOPE were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now 25 years later, the bands are returning for leg two and leg threee based on the success of the 2023 run. The new dates will kick off on April 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah and run through May 18, where it wraps up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The tour will make stops in San Francisco, California (April 30); Vancouver, British Columbia (May 5); Spokane, Washington (May 10) and Omaha, Nebraska (May 16),to name a few. The bands will also be appearing at the sold-out Sick New World festival on April 27 in Las Vegas.
"Machine Killer" 2024 leg three tour dates:
Apr. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Apr. 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway
May 02 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
May 03 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater
May 04 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater
May 05 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
May 07 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
May 09 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
May 10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
May 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
May 13 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
May 15 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
May 16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
May 17 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center
May 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth
Previously announced "Machine Killer" 2024 tour dates:
Feb. 01 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
Feb. 02 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
Feb. 03 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution (Low Ticket Warning)
Feb. 04 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center (Sold Out)
Feb. 06 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Feb. 07 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Feb. 09 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana
Feb. 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (Low Ticket Warning)
Feb. 12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Feb. 13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Feb. 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Feb. 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Low Ticket Warning)
Feb. 17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
Feb. 18 - Toronto, ON - Pickering Resort Casino
Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Feb. 21 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
Feb. 22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
Feb. 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL - Radius
Feb. 26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Feb. 27 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
Feb. 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World (Festival Date)
With the release of the upcoming album "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" just weeks away (out January 26),industrial music icons STATIC-X are releasing a new music video for the song "Otsego Placebo" from "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1". The song is the first piece of original music that the band created without Wayne Static. The music was written and performed by the original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0, who is widely believed to be DOPE frontman Edsel Dope. "Otsego Placebo" was a fan-favorite from "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1" and shows that STATIC-X is back and stronger than ever.
"This is a brand-new STATIC-X song," says Campos, "but we approached it with the same spirit as the other songs on 'Project Regeneration'. I really feel like we captured that old school STATIC-X/Evil Disco sound, even though Wayne wasn’t involved in the writing on this one. Xer0 really delivered with the vocals on this track and this is one of my favorites from the batch of these new songs."
The music video features live performance footage of the current lineup from the first leg of "Machine Killer" tour and can be seen below.
"Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" was always planned as a companion piece to the original "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1" and the two records combined feature all of the remaining material discovered on tape of Wayne Static. The new album was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by longtime collaborator Ulrich Wild. All vinyl record and digipack bundles come with a limited-edition double sleeve, which both "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1" and "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" are able to slide into. This allows both albums to be housed together as the completed set they were always intended to be.
"Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" track listing is:
01. Stay Alive
02. Z0mbie
03. Jic-Boi
04. Black Star
05. Kamikaze
06. No Hope
07. Take Control
08. Tone
09. Run For Your Life
10. Dark Place
11. Disco Otsego
12. From Heaven
13. Terrible Lie (Bonus Track)
14. Grover Yoda Data 14 (Bonus Track)
