STATIC-X, SEVENDUST And DOPE Announce Fall 2023 'Machine Killer' U.S. Tour

A tour reunion that is over two decades in the making will return this fall. In 1999, metal legends SEVENDUST, STATIC-X and DOPE were each exploding on to the scene, while joining foces to create one of the most memorable tours of the year. Fast forward to 2023 and this incredible tour package is primed to deliver a super-charged evening of unforgettable music for newfound and lifelong fans of this resurging genre. The "Machine Killer" tour co-headlined by STATIC-X and SEVENDUST is named after the gold-certified sophomore album "Machine" by STATIC-X and their recently acclaimed "Rise Of The Machine" tour, along with the upcoming fourteenth studio album from SEVENDUST, "Truth Killer". The 21-city tour will kick off on October 6 in Houston, Texas. Along the way, the trek will make stops in the SEVENDUST hometown of Atlanta, Georgia (October 10); Detroit, Michigan (October 17); Kansas City, Missouri (October 23) and others before wrapping up in the STATIC-X hometown of Los Angeles, California (November 1). Rockers DOPE (who also participated in the 1999 tour) and newcomers LINES OF LOYALTY will act as support for the "Machine Killer" tour.

STATIC-X frontman Xer0 comments: "We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one. We are already building the new production elements and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night."

STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos says: "We are beyond thrilled to be touring with SEVENDUST again. They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages."

SEVENDUST's Lajon Witherspoon states: "We can't wait to hit the road with our friends in STATIC-X and DOPE. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can't wait to do it again this fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place."

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery says: "We're excited to join our friends in STATIC-X and DOPE who we share much history with on tour. I have no doubt that this will be an extremely entertaining and high production run. The bands and the fans have much to look forward to on this one. Do not miss out!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMMK" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday morning for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local.

"Machine Killer" U.S. tour dates:

Oct. 06 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct. 07 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Oct. 08 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Oct. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Oct. 11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs Beer Park

Oct. 13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Oct. 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall @ Lancaster Convention Center

Oct. 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Oct. 18 - Ft Wayne, IN - The Clyde

Oct. 19 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

Oct. 20 - Clive, IA - Horizon - Tickets

Oct. 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Oct. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, OK - Tusla Theater

Oct. 25 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Oct. 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Oct. 28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

Oct. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

Oct. 31 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Nov. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

SEVENDUST never follow a linear path. Instead, they continue to bulldoze a lane of their own with a proven one-two punch of rumbling grooves, unpredictable riffing, and stirringly soulful vocals unlike anything else in hard rock. As a result, their music connects straight to the heart as evidenced by their full-contact live shows and diehard "family" of fans. It's why they've been around since 1994, tallied global sales of seven million, logged three gold-selling albums, delivered three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, and garnered a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance." 2021 saw them deliver one of the most acclaimed albums of their career — their thirteenth studio masterpiece "Bood & Stone", which Metal Hammer christened "SEVENDUST's best work in years." However, the Atlanta quintet — Lajon Witherspoon (lead vocals),Clint Lowery (lead guitar, backing vocals),John Connolly (rhythm guitar, backing vocals),Vince Hornsby (bass) and Morgan Rose (drums) — defy expectations yet again on their fourteenth full-length and debut for Napalm Records, "Truth Killer", produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (ALTER BRIDGE, TRIVIUM, SLASH).

One of the genre-defining bands of the late 1990s, STATIC-X was founded in Los Angeles in 1994 by lead vocalist/guitarist Wayne Static and drummer Ken Jay. The band lineup was rounded out by bassist Tony Campos and guitarist/programmer Koichi Fukuda, who collectively inked a deal with Warner Bros. Records.

STATIC-X rose to fame with its 1999 platinum-selling debut album "Wisconsin Death Trip" and went on to release five more albums over the course of the next decade: "Machine" in 2001, "Shadow Zone" in 2003, "Start A War" in 2005, "Cannibal" in 2007, and "Cult Of Static" in 2009. The band has sold more than three million albums in the U.S. alone and has had multiple chart-topping radio singles. They have toured the world extensively, and, to this day, maintain a reputation for being one of the best live acts in heavy music. In 2012, the band took a break to pursue outside creative interests and on November 1, 2014, Wayne unexpectedly passed away. In 2018, the band announced that they were reforming to celebrate Wayne, and in 2019 embarked on a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album. The reformed lineup of original members Campos, Fukuda, Jay and backed by frontman Xer0 delivered acclaimed performances by fans and critics alike. The tour was a massive success, with sold-out shows around the world, proving that STATIC-X fans remain as committed to the band as ever before. The revitalized STATIC-X continue to make headlines with their sold-out touring and new music while keeping their signature Evil Disco sound alive.