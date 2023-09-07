STATIC-X Taps Into WAYNE STATIC's Demons With Music Video For 'Stay Alive'

Industrial music icons STATIC-X have released a music video for the first original track from the upcoming album "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2". The song "Stay Alive" is one of the last original compositions Wayne Static was working on before his passing in 2014. The song's lyrics echo Wayne's state of mind during this tragic time, as he professes himself to be a "professional addict" and screams the words: "I just need you to survive - Cut you up to stay alive." The track features Wayne Static on lead vocals, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay. The video was directed by STATIC-X producer, creative director and longtime friend Edsel Dope — who is also widely believed to be Xer0, the masked current frontman of STATIC-X — and co-directed by Matt Zane. Outtakes from the Wayne Static "Assassins of Youth" video — originally directed by Zane — were added to help fully portray Wayne's disturbing vision for the song. According to the band's former sound engineer Eddie Ortel: "Wayne was working on this track the night that he passed away."

"We knew that if we were going to release this song, we wouldn't be able to tip toe around this tragic subject," says Campos. "The first draft of the video was really hard for all of us to watch, so we ended up removing many of the more graphic scenes. As dark as this piece of art may be, it is also a very honest representation of where Wayne was at during this controversial time. My hope is that when people see this, that they understand the cautionary tale that Wayne's life ultimately became and can avoid some of those pitfalls."

"We always want to remember Wayne as the intelligent, funny, 'Star Trek'-loving rock star," adds Aimee Pittman, Wayne's younger sister. "It makes his family sad and angry to see Wayne depicting himself in a way that we understand to be a realistic portrayal of his life and the choices that ultimately ended it. If one person watching this video can benefit or make better choices related to drugs and alcohol, then we are grateful for the reminder."

With the success of their last release, "Project Regeneration: Vol. 1", and on the heels of their recent multiple-city sold-out "Rise Of The Machine" tour, STATIC-X have reinvigorated their fan base and brought Evil Disco back to the masses. The original lineup of Campos, Fukuda and Jay backed by frontman Xer0 have proven that STATIC-X is back and better than ever.

The "Rise Of The Machine" tour sold out 37 of its 42 dates, while showcasing the largest stage production that STATIC-X has ever put together. The band promises that the production on "The Machine Killer" tour is going to be even bigger and more impressive this time around.

Continuing to create new music, STATIC-X announced "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" will be released on November 3 and unveiled the first single from that album, a cover of the NINE INCH NAILS classic "Terrible Lie". The upcoming album is produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild.

All of the music associated with "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" is the result of collaborations between the four founding members along with their new vocalist/guitarist/producer Xer0. No additional guests appear on the album and there were no outside contributions to the songwriting, musical compositions, or the performances on "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2". Between the two releases, STATIC-X fans around the globe have been treated to over two dozen brand new songs — most of which feature Static on lead vocals — and all released after his untimely passing.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.