STATUS QUO's FRANCIS ROSSI Announces 'Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future' 2026 Tour

A brand new show, titled Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future", will see one of Britain's most loved and influential musicians take to the road for 30 U.K. dates from September to November 2026. These shows will go on sale on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10 a.m. from this location. Fans can also register to gain access to the Francis Rossi AEG Presentspresale on Thursday, January 29.

The Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" shows will include, of course, a hand-picked host of Francis's many evergreen STATUS QUO classics, some deep cuts; and he is also working up a new medley. This tour is the only place to hear Francis's own selections and interpretations from his incredible catalogue, plus the added bonus of some commentary and insight from the man himself.

Available for the first time on this tour, the strictly limited VIP Soundcheck Experience ticket will include: Access to soundcheck and an exclusive performance of two songs not featured in the main show; a stage / tech rundown with Francis's sound engineer; and one of the best seats in the house for the main show. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will receive a limited-edition signed seven-inch single (available only with VIP access),and an exclusive tour lanyard.

Francis Rossi said: "The pressure is on once more, as I have put together a really packed new show for autumn of this year. I'll be keeping a whole lot of the hits in the set, of course, but also mixing it up with a couple of curveballs. These theatre shows are a great way to really connect with the audience, and try something a little bit different."

Francis Rossi will once again be joined on this tour by guitarist Andy Brook, who co-produced the critically acclaimed 2026 album "The Accidental" with Francis, and appeared on the sold-out 2025 "Songbook" tour.

The Francis Rossi 'Songbook: Quo – Past, Present, Future" tour 2026 is a great opportunity for fans to hear many all-time favourites from one of rock's greatest songwriters, as well as some unexpected gems, it's a journey through the incredible career of a true one-off artist.

Francis Rossi "Songbook: Quo - Past, Present, Future" tour 2026 dates:

Sep. 22 - Wimborne Tivoli

Sep. 24 - Croydon Ashcroft Theatre

Sep. 25 - Salisbury City Hall

Sep. 27 - Chester Storyhouse

Sep. 28 - Fareham Fareham Live

Sep. 30 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Oct. 01 - Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct. 03 - Watford Colosseum

Oct. 04 - Harrogate Royal Hall

Oct. 06 - Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct. 08 - Hull City Hall

Oct. 09 - Stoke Regent Theatre

Oct. 11 - Woking New Victoria

Oct. 12 - Stockport Plaza

Oct. 14 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct. 15 - Scarborough Spa Grand Hall

Oct. 17 - Skegness Embassy Theatre

Oct. 18 - Southend Palace Theatre

Oct. 24 - Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Oct. 25 - Milton Keynes Theatre

Oct. 27 - Buxton Opera House

Oct. 29 - Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct. 31 - Inverness Eden Court

Nov. 01 - Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Nov. 03 - Perth Concert Hall

Nov. 04 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Nov. 06 - Llandudno Venue Cymru

Nov. 07 - Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Nov. 09 - Torquay Princess Theatre

Nov. 10 - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion