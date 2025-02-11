STEEL PANTHER And BUCKCHERRY Announce Month-Long Canadian Tour

As February gets underway and Valentine's Day fast approaches, a Californian musical hookup that has been years in the making is finally happening. Metal maestros STEEL PANTHER and hard rock legends BUCKCHERRY are coming together for "The Northern Exposure Tour" throughout the Great White North. The 25-city tour kicks off in the United States on April 11 in Redding, California at the Civic Center before crossing the border into Canada and runs for five weeks before it wraps up back in the U.S. on May 18 in North Towanda, New York at the Riviera Theatre. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Edmonton, Alberta (April 18),Regina, Saskatchewan (April 29),Montreal, Quebec (May 6) and Quebec City, Quebec (May 14),to name a few markets from our Northern neighbors. Rocker Kurt Deimer has been tapped as the opener on "The Northern Exposure Tour". Both STEEL PANTHER and BUCKCHERRY will be offering VIP packages and more information on all tickets can be found at each band's web site.

"The Northern Exposure Tour" dates:

Apr. 11 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

Apr. 12 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *

Apr. 12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon #

Apr. 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Live #

Apr. 15 - Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Apr. 16 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Apr. 18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Apr. 19 - Ft. McMurray, AB - CNOOC Field House at MacDonald Island Park

Apr. 20 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar #

Apr. 22 - Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

Apr. 23 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Apr. 25 - Slave Lake, AB - Multi-Rec Centre

Apr. 26 - Bonnyville, AB - Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre

Apr. 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

Apr. 29 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

Apr. 30 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

May 02 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

May 04 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

May 05 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Place Theatre

May 06 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

May 07 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

May 09 - London, ON - London Music Hall

May 10 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events

May 12 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

May 13 - Moncton, NB - The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

May 14 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

May 16 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

May 17 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino ^

May 18 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre

* STEEL PANTHER only

# BUCKCHERRY only

^ No Kurt Deimer

STEEL PANTHER burst on to the music scene with their debut album, "Feel The Steel", when it was originally released on June 8, 2009.The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single "Death To All But Metal" — an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line "heavy metal's back." Songs like "Asian Hooker", "Community Property" and "Girl From Oklahoma" won over fans and critics alike. The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT, M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD, Justin Hawkins of THE DARKNESS, and Scott Ian of ANTHRAX. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR) and fans can order "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Edition" in various configurations at SteelPanther.com. Now, the current lineup — Michael Starr (lead vocals),Satchel (lead guitar),Spyder (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums) — continue to bring their non-stop concert experience to fans around the globe.

Following the January release of the 20-year anniversary deluxe edition of their multi-platinum album "15", BUCKCHERRY will be embarking on this tour in anticipation of their 11th studio album, "Roar Like Thunder", set for release on June 13. A video for the title track will be shot in Los Angeles early February and released on March 13 along with information on the album preorder. Beginning their 26th year of touring, BUCKCHERRY consists of Josh Todd on vocals, Stevie Dacanay on guitar and vocals, Billy Rowe on guitar and vocals, Kelly Lemieux on bass and vocals, and Francis Ruiz on drums.