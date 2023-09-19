STEEL PANTHER Announces 'On The Prowl Winter Holidaze' December 2023 Tour Dates

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have announced a holiday tour in support of their latest album. The "On The Prowl Winter Holidaze" tour is set to kick off this December. STEEL PANTHER will be stuffing stockings for all the naughty housewives on the 12-city trek that will kick off on December 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and wrap up in St. Louis, Missouri on December 17. The tour will make stops in Flint, Michigan (December 5),Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (December 10) and Louisville, Kentucky (December 16),among others. Spreading holiday cheer with STEEL PANTHER are Seattle rockers MOON FEVER.

STEEL PANTHER is currently wrapping up a string of Canadian tour dates before returning to the U.S. and then continuing to Latin America next month. The band has remaining shows in Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Dawson Creek, Prince George, Penticton in Canada and then returns to the U.S. to play Billings, Montana and Boise, Idaho. The band continues their plan to spread their love around the globe when they hit Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico in October.

"On The Prowl Winter Holidaze" 2023 tour dates:

Dec. 01 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live

Dec. 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Dec. 03 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

Dec. 05 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

Dec. 07 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Dec. 08 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Dec. 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Dec. 12 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

Dec. 13 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Dec. 15 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Dec. 16 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Dec. 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Last month, STEEL PANTHER failed to make it through to the Top 10 of season 18 of "America's Got Talent" reality television and talent competition series.

STEEL PANTHER performed on the August 29 episode of the "America's Got Talent". They played their classic song "Death To All But Metal", from 2009's "Feel the Steel" album, although they admittedly had to tweak some of the provocative lyrics in order to appear on NBC during primetime.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

In a recent interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, STEEL PANTHER singer Michael Starr was asked if he ever gets "bored of being a parody of rock bands." He responded: "I love playing heavy metal. It's the most exciting job in the world for me. I've always dreamed about doing this — being on stage and being able to go all over the world with my buddies and play for people that like our music. It's really cool.

"Before we got signed by Universal, we were writing songs, and they were going, 'No. No. No.' They never signed us," he continued. "And then finally we were, like, 'You know what? Fuck it! We're gonna sing about what we wanna sing about. We're gonna sing about what we're thinking.' And once we did that, we got signed right away and we put out 'Death To All But Metal', and the rest is history.

"So, I don't care if people think it's a joke or a parody or whatever — who fucking cares?" he added. "It's STEEL PANTHER at the end of the day.

"No, I'm not bored. I love it."

Photo credit: David Jackson