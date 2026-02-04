STEPHEN PEARCY Announces Initial Dates For 2026 'The Undercover Tour', Including Shows With WARREN DEMARTINI

As he continues to lay down tracks for his upcoming sixth solo album, Stephen Pearcy — the voice of RATT — has announced his initial tour dates for 2026. Billed as "The Undercover Tour", the itinerary will be highlighted by performances with guitarist extraordinaire Warren DeMartini — his longtime bandmate in RATT and current touring partner — under the PEARCY/DEMARTINI moniker. The first date of 2026 is a PEARCY/DEMARTINI show on February 26 at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California.

Pearcy recently performed with DeMartini on January 26 at The Roxy in Los Angeles at the Metal Hall Of Fame event honoring DeMartini where he was saluted as a Sunset Strip Inductee — an award Pearcy himself received in 2020.

At the upcoming shows, Pearcy is offering a highly personalized post-show VIP meet-and-greet experience where fans can interact with him, get their personal collectibles signed, and take home exclusive memorabilia. Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase because limited tickets are available.

Pearcy is also inviting fans who sign up for his Patreon into his life at home and on tour.

"This is real life, rock and roll and raw access — moments that don't make it on social media — and I'm opening the door wide," he says. "It's where the real story lives."

And starting next week, special guest artists will be joining Pearcy in the studio, and subscribers can see it all in real time, exclusively on Patreon.

Meanwhile, Pearcy's recent appearance on Billy Corgan's "The Magnificent Others" podcast is continuing to be widely viewed. Since it debuted on January 7, Pearcy's appearance has generated staggering 600,000 views across four video clips, making it the fastest-rising and highest-performing podcast release on the platform to date.

This past Sunday night (February 1),Corgan unleashed a special performance — which included his interpretation of RATT's 1983 single "You Think You're Tough" from the band's debut EP — at Steven Tyler's 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium.

Pearcy — the vocal powerhouse, prolific songwriter, seasoned entrepreneur, and indefatigable force of nature — remains hyper focused on the recording of a new album, which is set for release later this year and will include a long list of guest stars.

The upcoming tour dates are as follows:

^ Thursday, February 26 - Highland, CA - Rockageddon at Yaamava' Theater

+ Saturday, May 9 - Tulare, CA - Adventist Health Amphitheater

+ Friday, May 29 - Davenport, IA - River City Casino

+ Sunday, May 31 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort

+ Saturday, Jun 13 - West Salem, WI - Maple Grove Venue

^ Friday, Aug 21 - Gatlinburg, TN - Gatlinburg

^ Sunday, Aug 23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café

^ PEARCY/DEMARTINI

+ Stephen Pearcy solo

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Givin' Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Photo courtesy of SRO PR (Schneider Rondan Organization)