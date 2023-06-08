STEPHEN PEARCY: RATT And 'Only A Handful' Of Other Bands Kickstarted Early 1980s Sunset Strip Scene

In a new interview with Katie Daryl of AXS TV, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy reflected on the period in the early 1980s when a new musical genre was germinating on Hollywood, California's Sunset Strip — glam metal — which would soon take over the clubs in Los Angeles and charts across America.

"There were only a few bands that literally kickstarted that whole scene," Stephen said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "First, blame it on VAN HALEN, who I met in '78. Because in 1978, I had the opportunity to meet 'em and become friends and blah blah blah, and I watched what went down. And I was more than prepared to go to L.A. in 1980 and take over. And Robbin [Crosby, RATT guitarist] and I, along with Nikki [Sixx] and Tommy [Lee] and Vince [Neil from MÖTLEY CRÜE], we had a street gang called The Gladiators. There were only a handful of bands. And believe it or not, it was ROXX REGIME, who is now STRYPER; it was DANTE FOX, who is now GREAT WHITE; it was W.A.S.P., QUIET RIOT, MÖTLEY, RATT. There was only a handful of us that really kickstarted some things."

Pearcy is currently promoting "The Atlantic Years: 1984-1991", a new limited-edition box set from BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, celebrating RATT's massively successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. Due on June 9, the LP set features all five albums remastered on 180g black vinyl, rare "Nobody Rides For Free" seven-inch single, 1- page replica tour book (featuring rare and never-before-seen photos from RATT's personal archives),11"x17" "Wanted" poster, bumper sticker, replica backstage pass, and guitar pick in a custom lift top box. The CD set features all five of the studio albums in a side loading box.

All albums feature the classic RATT lineup of Stephen Pearcy (vocals),Warren DeMartini (guitars),Robbin Crosby (guitars),Juan Croucier (bass/vocals),and Bobby Blotzer (drums).

Formed in Los Angeles, RATT was featured as an unsigned act on "Uncle Joe Benson's Local Licks Drive Time" show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Giving Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, which is exclusive to the LP box.