STEPHEN PEARCY: RATT 'Would Have Been Perfect' For 'The Stadium Tour' With MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD

In a new interview with Clint Switzer of On The Road To Rock, Stephen Pearcy was asked to comment on Switzer's observation that RATT would have been "perfect" as one of the support acts on last year's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD. The RATT singer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a no-brainer. It's called good business… But, unfortunately, in our scenario, RATT, as far as the band, I'm not in control of some of the other guys' lives and what they wanna do. They've been there and done that. It's not even a financial thing. There's always pluses and minuses to the crime, and the crime could be putting us out there and not having it work. But I put it out there. So let's put the nail in the coffin right now.

"I've been out there doing what I started, and that's how I created this band MICKEY RATT, which turned into RATT," Stephen continued. "But honestly, without Robbin [Crosby, late RATT guitarist], we've tried to fill shoes, and it's all good — you get away with it — but, look, I'd rather put RATT music out there with me than a band you're calling RATT.

"This won't come back and bite me in the ass either, because I put it out there. I've asked the other guys, as did one of the original members, let's get together, try to figure this out and do some business. 'Cause that's what it is. And if somebody doesn't [wanna do it], they don't.

"People ask me, 'What's Warren [DeMartini, RATT guitarist] doing?' Well, fuck, I don't know. Give me a call, dude. Let's chit-chat. What are you doing? We could write songs all day long, Warren and I. We could put a record out in fucking a week.

"So, we'll see," Stephen added. "So right now this is where it's gonna sit. And you're correct, RATT would have been perfect [for 'The Stadium Tour']. But, hey, I'm the representative. I created the monster, so here it is. I ain't gonna be doing this, or I will not be putting myself through these extensive tours and all these things. It's winding down, as some of us wanna do. That's why there's no RATT. Some of us are content, probably, to just sit around the pool and go golf or do nothing and say they're doing everything. Me, actions speak louder than words."

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Frankie Lindia.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Pearcy will release a new collection of music, "Legacy", later this year via Golden Robot Records. According to Stephen, the set will include never-before-heard RATT songs, solo tracks, re-recordings and new versions of previously released tunes.

As the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of RATT, Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. RATT climbed up the charts with "Out Of The Cellar", which generated Top 10 singles followed by sold-out tours throughout the world.

Throughout RATT's nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

Pearcy has released five solo albums so far: "Social Intercourse" (2002),"Fueler" (2004),"Under My Skin" (2008),"Smash" (2017) and "View To A Thrill" (2018).