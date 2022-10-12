STEPHEN PEARCY Readies New Collection Featuring Previously Unreleased RATT Songs, Solo Music And Re-Recordings

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy will release a new collection of music, "Legacy", in early 2023 via Golden Robot Records. According to Stephen, the set will include never-before-heard RATT songs, solo tracks, re-recordings and new versions of previously released tunes.

Late Tuesday night (October 11),Pearcy took to his social media to share a photo from the studio, and he included the following message: "RATT Stephen Pearcy with co producer Ron Mancuso at Studio77 #lasvegas today for the new Stephen Pearcy record 'LEGACY' at Golden Robot Records tba. It's coming together, finally picked the songs, finished sequencing, next mix and mastering. Just picking the songs (21) was tough enough, so many there might have to be a part two. Going to be way cool kidz, unreleased never before heard RATT songs, solo, re recordings and versions. Once mastered I'll be able to give everyone a taste of what's to come. So many great songs never before heard, now it's time. Release dates TBA".

As the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. RATT climbed up the charts with "Out Of The Cellar", which generated Top 10 singles followed by sold-out tours throughout the world.

Throughout RATT's nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

Given the mammoth success of RATT, Pearcy was looking for extraordinary when choosing a label, and the only company deemed agile enough for the task was Golden Robot, headed by Australian entrepreneur, CEO and president Mark Alexander-Erber (pictured below with Stephen).

Pearcy has released five solo albums so far: "Social Intercourse" (2002),"Fueler" (2004),"Under My Skin" (2008),"Smash" (2017) and "View To A Thrill" (2018).

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Frankie Lindia.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Top photo: MissTruthAdare Photography