STEPHEN PEARCY Says Some 1980s Bands Are Falsely Claiming To Be From Sunset Strip: 'They Came From Pennsylvania' Or 'Wherever'

In a new interview with Mike Hsu of the 100 FM The Pike radio station, Stephen Pearcy was asked about the possibility of one final reunion of RATT's classic lineup, featuring him on vocals, Warren DeMartini on guitar, Bobby Blotzer on drums and Juan Croucier on bass. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can kick a dead rat only so much. You can say a 'horse'… I made the effort and put out the calls. And it's all good. Some bands are supposed to be around for their term. And none of us know what that is. And if that's the case, I'm very proud of our legacy. I continue doing what I am. I started the band, created the band, and if that's it, that's it. I am not done yet; I'm still out there with what I'm calling the 'Sunset Strip Experience' and making sure that our new fans, that we continually have, understand the real trip about the 'Sunset Strip Experience'. Because a lot of the bands, these '80s bands — call it 'hair' bands; I really don't care — a lot of 'em are taking claim. They're not from the Sunset Strip; they came from Pennsylvania, they came from whoever or wherever. But the real Sunset Strip experience is what we're developing for some really cool stuff — some way cool stuff — for next year. And I'm out doing my thing, playing the songs I wrote with the band. And it's all good. I'm having a great time. It's amazing how many young folks we're getting at the show. I mean, woah!"

In a separate interview with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Pearcy said that he continues to play 150 shows a year with his solo band and bring the music to the fans who still appreciate it in an era when a lot of other 1980s hard rock acts have called it quits.

"So many bands from the '80s are pulling out," he said. "I mean, this is getting to be an end of an era. That's why I'm out with my 'Sunset Strip Experience' and fans are diggin' it. They pack the venues and really get to into our live show, which is what really stood RATT apart from so many bands of that era."

Pearcy is currently promoting "The Atlantic Years: 1984-1991", a new limited-edition box set from BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, celebrating RATT's massively successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. Released on June 9, the LP set features all five albums remastered on 180g black vinyl, rare "Nobody Rides For Free" seven-inch single, 1- page replica tour book (featuring rare and never-before-seen photos from RATT's personal archives),11"x17" "Wanted" poster, bumper sticker, replica backstage pass, and guitar pick in a custom lift top box. The CD set features all five of the studio albums in a side loading box.

All albums feature the classic RATT lineup of Stephen Pearcy (vocals),Warren DeMartini (guitars),Robbin Crosby (guitars),Juan Croucier (bass/vocals),and Bobby Blotzer (drums).

Formed in Los Angeles, RATT was featured as an unsigned act on "Uncle Joe Benson's Local Licks Drive Time" show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Giving Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, which is exclusive to the LP box.