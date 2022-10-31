STEPHEN PEARCY Teams Up With Writers & Rockers Coffee Company For Line Of Premium Signature Coffees

Stephen Pearcy, founder, lead singer and songwriter of the 1980s mega-successful rock group RATT, has announced his new collaboration with Writers & Rockers Coffee Company for his own exclusive line of premium signature coffees.

Pearcy, a hardcore coffee connoisseur, is known to request a cup of coffee coming off stage. Stephen is a serious coffee fanatic and, after having traveled the world for years, knows a great cup of coffee.

Stephen's collection includes "Round And Round", "Hollywood Wired", "Double Shot" and "Ultra Nitro", all premium blended to his specifications.

"These premium signature coffee blends that we created are the perfect combinations of medium and dark roast 100% Arabica coffee beans that really reflect that rock and roll brilliance that Stephen is known for," said Robert Young of Writers & Rockers Coffee. "Like Stephen, 'dangerous but worth the risk' is his living and performing motto. And you'll get that from every cup."

Pearcy continues to record and tour vigorously to the delight of a new emerging fan base of "metalists" and "Ratt & Rollers" and will continue to do so until calling it a day. That day may never come, if he has anything to say about his life in rock. Stephen also heads Top Fuel World, his indie label Top Fuel Records and an entertainment group creating music for commercials, TV and movies, creating TV projects and anything entertainment having to do with music and the arts. Like his love for drag racing, Stephen is always keeping the pedal to the metal.

Writers & Rockers Coffee Company was established in 2020 and has been collaborating with some of North America's premier classic rock bands and musicians to create signature coffee blends. Their coffee has been featured at the Grammys, the MTV Movie Awards and the Oscars.