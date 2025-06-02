STEVE BROWN: Fans Will Be 'Blown Away' By New TRIXTER Album

In a new interview with The Hair Metal Guru, guitarist Steve Brown, who has been performing semi-acoustic TRIXTER shows with TRIXTER bandmate P.J. Farley on bass, backed by Ben Hans on percussion, was asked if there are any plans a new TRIXTER album in the not-too-distant future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've been doing the 'Spirit Of 1989' tour. We did 56 shows last year. This year we're probably gonna do over 60. And it's been so cool to be out there, of course, with my best friend, my brother P.J. and Ben Hans, playing drums and vocals. We're doing it as a trio now, and I'm singing mostly all the songs. And the response has just been unbelievable, and we're having so much fun with it. And, to what you were asking about new music — yes, and I've been posting little snippets of stuff. So I have about 15 songs worked up and I'm really, really excited. I think when we do get around to making the record, it is gonna blow people away, I can honestly say, because I know I'm excited about it. So I know when I'm excited, by the time you hear it and the fans all around the world, they're gonna be blown away."

Brown continued: "The problem is that I always get booked to do other stuff. And it's, like, I've gotta make money. But also, P.J. and I, we started filming a documentary that's gonna be a partner with the record. And it's not a TRIXTER documentary, though it has a lot of TRIXTER in it. It's about the story of P.J. and I, of our musical journey together, that we've been playing together close to 40 years now. And though we still are in TRIXTER, he's done so many different things — he was in the band RA, he was in Lita Ford, he's in FOZZY, he's in this, he's in that. And likewise with me, whether it's playing with DEF LEPPARD, Dennis DeYoung, Eric Martin, all the stuff that we do. But we always come back together and that brotherhood and that bond that we have. So that's also the other thing. So there's a lot of great stuff happening. I tell all the fans, you've just gotta be patient."

This past March, Steve told Youngstown Studio's B.J. Lisko about the progress of the songwriting sessions for a new TRIXTER album: "Yeah, I'm actively working on songs right now. P.J. has got some ideas. We have some stuff in the works. We started shooting some documentary footage — not for a TRIXTER documentary, but something about P.J. and I, our journey together. It's gonna be really unique. And hopefully we're gonna have that done for next year or maybe the year after. And we're definitely gonna have a new TRIXTER record that accompanies that."

He continued: "I could easily put out another TRIXTER record in another couple of weeks, if I had to. It needs to be something that has more special meaning. And especially because it's sort of a different configuration now. So it needs to be that much more extra special for me to wanna commit to do that. But it's definitely in motion. And I will say I probably have 15 new songs that are that I'm extremely excited about and I can't wait for the world to hear it. Because, like everything that I do, I try to make it the best thing that I've ever done. So I'm really happy with this, where it's coming. And P.J. has come up with some great ideas, and I actually had him sing on a song that I wrote that I thought would be perfect. And it came out a hundred percent better than I thought it was gonna be."

Asked what, in his opinion, makes a good TRIXTER song, Brown said:"I think all the classic stuff. What I love is I love pop music that's got great guitars, of course. It's what I always tell people — it's like if you took VAN HALEN, KISS, CHEAP TRICK, BON JOVI and DEF LEPPARD, put it all together, those are probably my biggest influences as far as making records and what I envisioned TRIXTER to be when I was a little kid. That was the concoction that I put in the cauldron. And over the years, that's really it. So I think for me, it's always about melody, a great vocal hook melody, a lyric that you can get behind. I definitely think I took a strong influence from BON JOVI. And I remember when I started getting TRIXTER going, Jon's [Bon Jovi] advice was always, 'Make sure you have a good lyric and something that's powerful.'"

Last November, TRIXTER drummer Mark "Gus" Scott was asked by The Bay Ragni Show if it bothers him that Brown and Farley have been performing acoustic TRIXTER shows without him and TRIXTER singer Pete Loran. He responded: "No, God bless 'em. They're carrying the flag, It bothers me they didn't wanna do more when we were all together. But otherwise, no. They're doing their thing. If they're happy… The only thing that does — I don't want to use the word 'bother' me, but I just don't know why they didn't have that attitude when we were all together instead of doing… They were in favor of doing less as opposed to doing more… And let me tell you something — even if we weren't getting fucking paid, I'd do it anyway. From day one, it wasn't about the paycheck… I wanted to rock. I wanted to beat the shit out of my drums and have a great goddamn time. And the bigger audiences we did, it was freaking, it was great. And when we put it back together in 2008, our first show back was Rocklahoma, 35,000 people. Woohoo! Second show back, 35,000 people opening for POISON and the band BOSTON. Woohoo! You don't wanna do that more? So I mean, now we did some club shows and theater stuff and smaller stuff and whatever, but, man, boy, did we have a fucking blast. And it was like we didn't miss a beat. When we put it back together? Oh my God."

When host Bay Ragni asked Scott if he feels he "did something wrong", apparently alluding to online rumors that Mark tried to trademark the TRIXTER name behind the other members' backs after Brown let it lapse a few years ago, Mark said: "It wasn't right, I'll be the first to admit it. Yep. It could have gone a lot more wrong, let's put it that way.

"Here's the weirdest part of all: for three, three and a half years, no one said a goddamn thing. Then out of nowhere one day, someone decided to light it up. Where the fuck did that come from? It's not like I launched an attack or something. It was very strange. But I think when I redid the [TRIXTER song] 'Give It To Me Good' [as a solo single], or the fact that I acknowledged the fact that it was the 30-year anniversary since TRIXTER released their first record and they did absolutely fucking nothing, which I felt was inexcusable… And I don't profess to be a better singer than Pete Loran. I don't profess to be a better guitar player than anybody in the world. But I wanted to do something as opposed to doing nothing. Not to mention, I also felt that 'Give It To Me Good', the song that was [one of our biggest singles], had a wider demographic footprint than what the song was exposed to. It has a cool country feel. I think that if a real country artist did it, it could really be something. So I said, 'Fuck it. I'm gonna give it a shot.' And I was very happy. It got a lot of attention, that's for sure… I had fun, and again, I did it to have fun and to do something I believe that was right to recognize it as opposed to when nobody else was recognizing anything. I'm, like, what are you fucking talking about? You're not doing anything?"

Circling back to the rumors that he tried to trademark the TRIXTER name, Mark said: "I understand why they were pissed. I'm not angry at them for that. And I was pissed at the time too. My actions were certainly prompted by other things. And I never really wanted to make it public, but I'm not gonna sit here and just be a fucking whipping boy. Those cocksuckers fucking act like a couple of assholes. And now things are okay and it's all right, but it's not like I just woke up one day and decided to be a fucking dick."

Asked if that means that he has spoken to Steve and P.J. and that they have buried the hatchet, Mark clarified: "I have not talked to P.J. or Steve. Pete and I talk all the time. He's the one that got me out to Arizona. He's neutral, and that's cool. And I don't hold anything towards anybody. I didn't hold anything towards anybody really at all until all the badmouthing in the press crap came out and all that stuff."

When Ragni suggested that Mark pick up the phone and get in touch with Steve and P.J. and admit that he "did something wrong" and attempt to repair the friendship, the drummer said: "I am not averse to that idea or taking action to create that scenario. I don't know how receptive they're gonna be. But I would be willing to do that. And honestly, I think it's overdue. If anything, I probably should have done something prior to this point, but then I start channeling my energies towards other areas. We'll see. And I hate to say the reason why I hesitate, it's not exactly the first thing on my priority list. You want honesty? I'll give you honesty. I've got 17 states to conquer," he added, referencing the fact that his American Premium Vodka has joined forces with distribution industry leader Johnson Brothers and currently serves four states. "And I've got some other crap that I have to deal with also. And again, I'll go back to what I said before: those guys are playing more shows now than they really ever have. And my biggest question is why didn't you wanna do that when we had the whole thing intact?"

Both Brown and Farley have been critical of Scott in recent interviews, with Steve saying that the drummer is on "the shit list beyond belief" with the rest of the group, while P.J. compared being in a band with Mark to owning a disobedient dog. "Sometimes you let the dog off a leash and he just goes running to the middle of the street — no good," he said.

Since reuniting in 2008, TRIXTER has released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".

TRIXTER toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of its five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people, appearing with such rock superstars as KISS, SCORPIONS, POISON, TED NUGENT, NIGHT RANGER, CINDERELLA, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, WARRANT, GREAT WHITE and FIREHOUSE.