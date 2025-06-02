AL PITRELLI Reflects On His First Concert With MEGADETH: 'I Didn't Even Have Time To Get Scared'

In a new interview with Are You Ready?, SAVATAGE guitarist and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA guitarist and musical director Al Pitrelli, who played with MEGADETH during 2000-2002, recording "The World Needs A Hero" album, was asked if he remembers his first concert with the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I do. So [then-MEGADETH guitarist] Marty Friedman wanted to leave. And he was an absolute gentleman. He stuck around and would continue doing shows and then kind of teach me his guitar parts during the day. And I don't know how long he planned on staying, but I remember getting to — I don't remember where the show was, but I remember he didn't come to the show. And I was in the dressing room, just kind of practicing, learning 'Holy Wars', trying to figure all that out. And Dave comes up to me and he goes, 'Marty ain't here. You're playing tonight.' I'm, like, 'Okay, here we go.' Jump in deep end of the pool."

Al continued: "It is like anything else. I mean, I think [the gig] went really well. I don't know that I would've done it that night. I would've loved to have waited a little longer to be better prepared, but what are you gonna do?

"I don't remember what city it was. I remember there was a lot of people in that building," Pitrelli added. "And I didn't even have time to get scared. It was, like, 'All right, here we go.'"

Asked about the writing and recording process for "The World Needs A Hero", Al said: "Well, the interesting thing about that [was] I was only supposed to be there temporarily. I was friends with the drummer, Jimmy DeGrasso, for a long, long, long, long time. He says, 'Can you just fill in until we find a permanent replacement?' I was, like, 'Yeah.' So I was only supposed to be there a month, two months. And, obviously, I was trying to do a very good job. I learned a lot working with Dave. And he goes, 'Hey, listen, why don't you just stick around for a while and let's go write some songs.' And I was, like, 'Absolutely, man. This is fantastic.' So, I remember going to his house a couple times and sitting down with a couple guitars and he had a riff. And then he goes, 'What would you do here?' And I would throw in a riff. I said, 'Well, I don't know. Me being me, I'd do something like this.' [And he would say], 'Yeah, I like that.' And we just developed a really good writing relationship. I mean, he had I'd say — I don't know — 90 percent of the stuff done in his head, but he was very kind and courteous to allow me to have some input, which made me feel real good about that. And I learned an extraordinary amount of information — rhythm guitar and sounds, and how he constructed his music. 'Cause it's really complex. There's a lot going on."

Last October, Pitrelli was asked by Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station how he initially landed the gig with MEGADETH. He responded: "I had met [Dave] a couple times over the years. SAVATAGE was on a few of the festivals with him. I remember when I was with [Alice] Cooper, [Dave] had done the soundtrack — he cut 'No More Mr. Nice Guy' for one of the Wes Craven films; I don't remember the name of the film off the top of my head, but I remember meeting him back then. And, obviously, listening to the music on the first few MEGADETH records. Jimmy DeGrasso, who, he and I played in clubs together back in, I guess, late '70s, early '80s, was the one who recommended me to at least substitute for Marty until they found a permanent replacement. So, that was an education and a half."

Asked if he knew he was only going to be in MEGADETH temporarily when he originally started playing with the band, Al said: "Yeah, that was the original thing. Marty wanted to leave. They were in the middle of a pretty lengthy tour. And they basically needed somebody just to fill in until they found somebody permanent. And I was supposed to be there for three, four, five weeks. And then Dave said, 'Well, would you come…?' I think they had dates booked in Korea. And he's, like, 'Would you come over with us?' I'm, like, 'Yeah, listen, I'm here until I'm not. Let me know.' And then, all of a sudden, [he was], like, 'Well, you're in the band.' I'm, like, 'Okay.' And I think I was with him for a better part of two years, just up until 9/11 kicked in, and then the whole world fell apart for a while."

Regarding whether Mustaine contacted him in 2004 when he put MEGADETH back together after taking a two-year break when he dealt with severe nerve damage in his right arm, Pitrelli said: "No, he didn't re-contact me. He knew that my first love was this thing called the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. Because we recorded the first song in '95, '96 we put a record out, I think '97 or '98 we put the second record out. We sold millions and millions of records. And we did the first tour in '99. And that's when Dave asked me to kind of sub for Marty for a little while. And so it was kind of like my home was being established with Paul [O'Neill, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA mastermind], and I mentioned Paul, I said, 'Listen, they offered me this opportunity.' I was going through my first divorce. Financially, I needed some help. He goes, 'Go do what you gotta [do]. Go make money. You come home as soon as you're ready to come home.' Which, that's the heart that Paul O'Neill had. He was like my big brother. And Dave was kind enough to take me, and he knew my heart lied elsewhere. But I tried to do a really good job for Dave to continue on with them. And then, after 9/11, I know he went through a couple of personal issues that he had to contend with. And when he came and put the band back together, I wasn't called, but I was already spoken for. I was back home where I belonged."

Al previously discussed his time in MEGADETH during a 2010 interview with New York Hard Rock Examiner. He said at the time: "I thought [Mustaine and I] got along pretty good as long as I always kept in mind that his work was lore, it was his band, his vision, and he's the boss. You know, it's like anything else — you go to work, and either you like your boss or you dislike your boss, it doesn't really matter, it's whether your boss likes you. I went in there, he pulled me out of a pretty troubled personal life and he helped me get through a lot of things like that, which I was real appreciative of, and he was pretty hard, he's a hard guy to work for. If you don't bring your game every day, you're gonna catch his wrath, and that's something that you probably don't want to do more than once. I had no problem with it. When he was being strict and disciplined me, well, dude, it's your thing, y'know? I mean, he got kicked out of METALLICA and created the second largest metal band on the planet, so, you know, whatever you're doing seems to be working. I'm all ears, let me learn from you, because you did pretty good for yourself. There were nights we'd get along like two brothers, and there were other nights where he'd want to throw me off the bus, so it is what it is."

In a 2007 interview with STLtoday.com, Pitrelli was asked to address Mustaine's previous claim that Al "wasn't fitting" MEGADETH during his time with the band. Pitrelli said: "Dave is a pretty brilliant guy. People used to say he was difficult, but I found that when I was doing the job the right way, he never bothered me. Again, he had his bout with his demons, so he wasn't drinking. I find that at the end of the day, there's nothing better than drinking a beer or a glass of wine, and we didn't see eye to eye on that. There are three sides to that, and the center story is that I'm not into the metal thing. I never was a heavy metal guitar type. I just adapted, and that's how I survived. I loved playing music, and I loved being with the band, but I just didn't like the things that surrounded that."