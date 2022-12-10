  • facebook
STEVE LUKATHER's Son Marries JONATHAN CAIN's Daughter

December 10, 2022

According to People magazine, Trevor "Trev" Lukather — the musician son of TOTO guitarist Steve Lukather — has gotten married to Madison Cain, the daughter of JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, December 3 at The Houdini Mansion in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles.

The couple tied the knot after four years of dating.

"As a father you have hopes and dreams for your kids. The top of that list is hoping your son or daughter finds the perfect partner to share life with," Steve Lukather told People. "Madison has far surpassed what I dreamt for my son Trev. She is not only so beautiful on the outside, she is even more beautiful on the inside. I adore her and welcome her and her family to ours. This is a very exciting day for both sides of our now extended family."

Jonathan Cain said his daughter and her new husband "truly complement and complete each other in every way."

"In a world where it seems young couples hesitate to make a commitment to each other, I am pleased as a father [that] my daughter Madison and Trev have decided to share vows and secure a covenant of love to each other in marriage," he added. "May their example lead others the same way."

Check out wedding photos at People.com.

Two years ago, Steve Lukather discussed his son's October 2020 engagement to Madison during an appearance on the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast. Clarifying that Madison's mother is not Cain's current wife, Donald Trump's controversial spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain, who prayed for a mass abortion of "Satanic pregnancies" in January 2020, Steve said: "The crazy woman, that's not her mom. I mean, we all laugh at that and go, Ah, wow!' No offense to Jonathan or anything like that — if that's the way he wants to live, that's cool. Jonathan and I are friends since I was a teenager, and I love him and I respect him, but with some of that stuff, you've just gotta go, 'Really, really?' That's all I'm gonna say about that, 'cause we're relatives now, or we're gonna be."

Steve went on to predict that the news of his son's engagement to Jonathan's daughter would be met with a certain amount of amusement by the mainstream music press, which has never been particularly kind to either band.

"You can imagine all these hipster critics going, like… they'd lose their mind, 'You mean there's gonna be a TOTO/JOURNEY baby? Nooooo!'," he said. "I can just see Jann Wenner's head of Rolling Stone [magazine] explode and take a fucking box cutter and cut his throat, you know what I mean. So for that, I laugh. But she's a wonderful girl. And I love Jonathan. I'm a huge fan of JOURNEY. Those guys are my friends, you know what I mean, and I respect the fuck out of them. But there's an irony to this that you just can't deny."

When the "Behind The Vinyl" interviewers commended Steve for having a sense of humor about the whole thing, he said: "Fuck yeah! I mean, Jonathan was laughing. We've both been mistreated by the press since day one, you know what I mean, and now the combination of the two has gotta be, like, 'Noooo! What if it's a musician? Noooooo!' Get ready to be a meme, that's all I said. It's a good thing I have a sense of humor about it because when this gets out, the amount of shit that people are gonna give us is hilarious. You've gotta have a sense of humor, dude.

Madison's mother is Jonathan's second wife, Elizabeth Yvette Fullerton, with whom he has two other children, twins Liza and Weston, born in 1996. He and Elizabeth divorced at the end of 2014.

The 29-year-old Madison is a pursuing her own career as a singer, having taken part in the "blind auditions" on an October 2018 episode on NBC's hit reality series "The Voice". Admittedly battling stage fright, she sang Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know", but was unable to get the judges to turn their chairs for her.

The 35-year-old Trev is himself a guitarist, who just released a new single, "You Wish".

It was the best day of my life!
Thank you People for sharing it with us ❤️‍🔥

Posted by Trev Lukather on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Congratulations to Madison and Trevor Lukather! We are so thankful and honored to have been a part of your union of pure...

Posted by Tal Morris on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

