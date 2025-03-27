STEVE VAI Announces New Art Collection Crafted From Guitar Performance

Guitar legend Steve Vai has collaborated with Los Angeles art collective SceneFour to unveil five incredible pieces of stunning electrifying visual art utilizing light-based technology built from his iconic multi-neck "Hydra Guitar" fretboard performances. A trailer for the collection can be seen below.

Each piece will be available in highly limited editions, all numbered and individually signed by Steve.

For more information visit www.vaiarts.com.

Vai comments: "I'm very happy to announce my collaboration with SceneFour to create some unique art pieces that capture performance in exotic light streams. They call it 'Rhythmic Expressionism', and we utilized their light capturing technique while I performed on the Hydra. Enjoy."

Ravi Dosaj, SceneFour art director, states: "Vai's dexterity and precision come to life on the canvas, igniting the viewer's retina. It's a honor to do this art with Vai."

Robert Bolger, SceneFour's head of A&R, says: "I'm really impressed with how these pieces turned out. Ravi really outdid himself. These works are very intoxicating to look at, Steve's fans and individuals who exhibit a deep appreciation and passion for art will be captivated by them. I'm really thrilled to be working with the legendary guitar wizard Steve Vai."

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "Rhythmic Expressionism" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drum and guitar legends, including Joe Satriani, Yngwie Malmsteen, Al Di Meola, Steve Lukather (TOTO),Steve Morse (ex-DEEP PURPLE),Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, ASIA),Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD),Stewart Copeland (THE POLICE) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour goes beyond traditional art by deconstructing these "musical fingerprints" into individual color channels. These channels are then expertly manipulated and often reordered to create a visually stunning and mind-altering effect, providing viewers with an immersive, multi-sensory experience. By blending music with art, SceneFour is redefining the way we perceive creativity, offering a fresh and dynamic way to connect with the essence of music through visual art.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Dosaj, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there’s kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.