STEVE VAI Announces Summer 2023 'Inviolate' North American Tour Dates

STEVE VAI Announces Summer 2023 'Inviolate' North American Tour DatesMay 31, 2023
Steve Vai has announced a second leg of North American appearances. The tour commences on July 16 at Tucson's Rialto Theatre, and wraps in Monterey, California at the Golden State Theater. Vai will stage ten performances across Canada. On June 3, the "Inviolate" world tour will visit Central and South America, with shows planned in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, and Mexico.
Over the past two years, Vai released a new studio album titled "Inviolate" and a record titled "Vai/Gash" he had been holding in his archive for three decades. In support of the new studio album, he staged a successful tour of North America and two run across Europe.
Newly announced appearances:
Jul. 16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Jul. 18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
Jul. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Jul. 20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda
Jul. 21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
Jul. 23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
Jul. 25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
Jul. 26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
Jul. 27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater
Jul. 28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand
Jul. 29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
Jul. 30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center
Aug. 01 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre
Aug. 02 - Halifax, NS - [to be determined]
Aug. 03 - Saint John, NB - [to be determined]
Aug. 05 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Aug. 06 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
Aug. 08 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Aug. 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Aug. 11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
Aug. 12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Aug. 13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
Aug. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Aug. 16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Aug. 17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
Aug. 19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater
Last year, Vai told The Providence Journal that he experimented with different techniques and songwriting methods to make "Inviolate" during the coronavirus lockdown.
"Before lockdown, I was focusing on a totally different record, which was a third installment of a trilogy that I was working on," he said. "It had vocals and all this stuff, but when the lockdown hit, music had to find a different way to communicate.
"For this record," he said, "I just decided that I wanted to make a pretty straight-ahead guitar statement for instrumental rock guitar lovers, because a lot of my previous records have been heavily produced with a lot of filler and little things."
Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 40 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, WHITESNAKE and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with "G3" (collaborating with different touring lineups, including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Lukather) and "Generation Axe", a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Vai is the author of "Vaideology: Basic Music Theory For Guitar Players" (Hal Leonard),his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players.
