STEVE VAI Announces Summer 2023 'Inviolate' North American Tour Dates

Steve Vai has announced a second leg of North American appearances. The tour commences on July 16 at Tucson's Rialto Theatre, and wraps in Monterey, California at the Golden State Theater. Vai will stage ten performances across Canada. On June 3, the "Inviolate" world tour will visit Central and South America, with shows planned in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

Over the past two years, Vai released a new studio album titled "Inviolate" and a record titled "Vai/Gash" he had been holding in his archive for three decades. In support of the new studio album, he staged a successful tour of North America and two run across Europe.

Newly announced appearances:

Jul. 16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Jul. 18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

Jul. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Jul. 20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda

Jul. 21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall

Jul. 23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

Jul. 25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

Jul. 26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Jul. 27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater

Jul. 28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand

Jul. 29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

Jul. 30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

Aug. 01 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre

Aug. 02 - Halifax, NS - [to be determined]

Aug. 03 - Saint John, NB - [to be determined]

Aug. 05 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Aug. 06 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

Aug. 08 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Aug. 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Aug. 11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

Aug. 12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Aug. 13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Aug. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Aug. 16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Aug. 17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

Aug. 19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater

Last year, Vai told The Providence Journal that he experimented with different techniques and songwriting methods to make "Inviolate" during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Before lockdown, I was focusing on a totally different record, which was a third installment of a trilogy that I was working on," he said. "It had vocals and all this stuff, but when the lockdown hit, music had to find a different way to communicate.

"For this record," he said, "I just decided that I wanted to make a pretty straight-ahead guitar statement for instrumental rock guitar lovers, because a lot of my previous records have been heavily produced with a lot of filler and little things."

Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 40 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, WHITESNAKE and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with "G3" (collaborating with different touring lineups, including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Lukather) and "Generation Axe", a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Vai is the author of "Vaideology: Basic Music Theory For Guitar Players" (Hal Leonard),his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players.