STEVEN TYLER Pulls Out Of 'Power Of Love' Gala Due To Health Concerns

Steven Tyler has canceled his appearance at the "Power Of Love" gala in Las Vegas next month.

The AEROSMITH frontman was set to appear and be honored at the event, which raises money for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, but his manager told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he will no longer take part due to recent health issues.

"Steven's doctors have instructed him to take care of himself, but he will be back this year," Larry Rudolph said.

Tyler was set to be honored for a 50-plus-year music career, as well as his philanthropy work. Inspired by the heart-wrenching AEROSMITH song "Janie's Got A Gun", the 74-year-old musician's charity, Janie's Fund, is an organization that aids girls who have dealt with abuse and neglect.

Tyler previously performed at the gala, singing "Smile" at the 2016 event honoring Tony Bennett.

Last month, AEROSMITH canceled the remaining two "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency shows due to Tyler's illness. The band was previously forced to pull out of its December 2 and December 5 concerts at Dolby Live in Park MGM as the singer was unwell with a mystery illness.

In June, AEROSMITH canceled shows as Tyler had entered a treatment program after relapsing on pain medication following foot surgery.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band's joint statement read in May.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

By July, Tyler was released from his latest rehab stint and was reportedly doing "amazingly well."

Leading up to the latest run of shows, AEROSMITH played Boston's Fenway Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary.