STEVEN TYLER Sustains 'Vocal Cord Damage'; AEROSMITH Postpones Several Shows On Farewell Tour

Legendary rockers AEROSMITH have postponed several shows on their North American farewell tour after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a recent performance.

According to the band, Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords during this past Saturday's (September 9) concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and as a result, he has been ordered not to sing for at least 30 days.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Steven said in a statement. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Shows in Chicago, Detroit, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland have been affected by Tyler's vocal issues.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.

Rescheduled dates:

Jan 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Feb 17 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Feb 21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Feb 26 - Raleigh. NC - PNC Arena

Feb 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

AEROSMITH kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell on September 2 at the 21,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AEROSMITH's 18-song set opened with "Back In The Saddle" and included a cover of FLEETWOOD MAC's "Stop Messin' Around", before closing with a two-song encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way".

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American tour includes stops at arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023.

The "Peace Out" run of dates will wrap next year on January 26 in Montreal. Special guests THE BLACK CROWES are joining AEROSMITH for the entire tour, which celebrates AEROSMITH's five decades of music.

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.