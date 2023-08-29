STEVEN WILSON Announces Seventh Solo Album 'The Harmony Codex'

Six-time Grammy Award-nominated musician/songwriter/producer Steven Wilson has announced today's premiere of his hypnotic new single, "Economies Of Scale", available everywhere now. An official music video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Charlie Di Placido ("Jungle", "Everything But The Girl"),premieres today on YouTube. "Economies Of Scale" heralds Wilson's groundbreaking seventh solo album, "The Harmony Codex", arriving via Spinefarm Records in a wide range of formats — including CD, 2LP, Blu-ray, digital download, and deluxe 3-disc limited edition — on Friday, September 29. Pre-orders are available now.

Written, performed, and produced by Wilson, "The Harmony Codex" sees him creating a vivid tapestry of memory and reflection, weaving mesmerizing sonics and expansive songcraft into something entirely unique, a record that exists outside of the notion of genre. Working alone in a studio tucked inside the garage of a North London townhouse, Wilson pieced together the album's 10 tracks with remote assistance from an array of friends and fellow artists, from longtime studio partners Ninet Tayeb, Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman to first-time collaborators including Jack Dangers (MEAT BEAT MANIFESTO) and Sam Fogarino (INTERPOL). Each was invited to add their own individual stamp to the recording, the snares, strings, and sampled sounds sent down the wires giving rhythm and color to Wilson's already elaborate musical vision.

"The Harmony Codex" will also be available as in a deluxe 3-disc limited edition featuring an exclusive hardback book. The expanded release adds "Harmonic Distortion", a 77-minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by MANIC STREET PREACHERS, Roland Orzabal (TEARS FOR FEARS),Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH),INTERPOL, MEAT BEAT MANIFESTO, FAULTLINE and RADIOPHONIC WORKSHOP. The set also includes a deluxe version of "The Harmony Codex" Blu-ray featuring Hi-Res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes, two videos, and exclusive instrumental mixes of the full album in Hi-Res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos. The limited-edition set further includes an exclusive 100-page hardback book, designed by longtime visual collaborator Carl Glover and featuring stunning work from acclaimed artist Hajo Mueller meticulously created in close collaboration with Wilson during the making of the album.

Hailed by David Fricke in Rolling Stone for his "fighting spirit and truly progressive ideals in rock composition, group improvisation, and emotionally authentic storytelling," Wilson is, among his many guises, a visionary solo artist, founding member of Grammy Award-nominated British rock band PORCUPINE TREE, and pioneering spatial audio remixer known for his work with such artists as THE WHO, KING CRIMSON, CHIC, VAN MORRISON, TEARS FOR FEARS, XTC, and many more. "The Harmony Codex" follows Wilson's sixth solo studio album, 2021's "The Future Bites", which debuted at No. 4 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart amidst worldwide critical applause and later earned two prestigious Grammy Award nominations (for "Best Immersive Audio Album" and "Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package"),marking Wilson's fifth and sixth total career Grammy nods thus far.

Last year saw the internationally acclaimed release of PORCUPINE TREE's long-awaited eleventh studio album and first release in over 12 years, "Closure/Continuation", which debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart and reached No. 1 in Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. An epic world tour followed, making stops in North America, South America, and Europe before culminating with a triumphant sold-out show at London's famed OVO Arena Wembley.

2022 also saw the publication of Wilson's much-applauded first memoir, "Limited Edition Of One" (Little, Brown),also available in a special edition.

"The Harmony Codex" track listing:

01. Inclination

02. What Life Brings

03. Economies Of Scale

04. Impossible Tightrope

05. Rock Bottom

06. Beautiful Scarecrow

07. The Harmony Codex

08. Time Is Running Out

09. Actual Brutal Facts

10. Staircase

"The Harmony Codex" deluxe limited-edition box set track listing:

Disc 1: The Harmony Codex

Disc 2: Harmonic Distortion

01. Codex Theme #7

02. Economies Of Scale (Manic Street Preachers Remix)

03. Codex Theme #9

04. Inclination (Faultline Remix)

05. Impossible Tightrope (Alternate Version)

06. Codex Theme #6 4

07. Beautiful Scarecrow (Meat Beat Manifesto Excursion 1)

08. Codex Theme #8

09. Time Is Running Out (Mikael Åkerfeldt Version)

10. Staircase (Interpol Remix)

11. 11 Codex Theme #3

12. What Life Brings (Aug 22 Mix By Roland Orzabal)

13. The Harmony Codex (Long Take)

14. Staircase (Radiophonic Workshop Remix)

Disc 3: The Harmony Codex Blu-ray

01. High-Resolution Stereo (96/24)

02. 5.1 Mix (96/24)

03. Atmos Mix (48/24)

04. Stereo Instrumentals (96/24) *

05. 5.1 Instrumentals (96/24) *

06. Atmos Instrumentals (48/24) *

* exclusive to this edition

Photo credit: Hajo Mueller