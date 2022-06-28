STEVIE NICKS Blasts Supreme Court For Repeal Of Roe v. Wade: 'History Is Repeating Itself'

Stevie Nicks has issued a statement blasting the U.S. Supreme Court for ruling Friday (June 24) that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court's decision ruling came in a case involving Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

Roe v. Wade affirmed the right to receive an abortion under the 14th Amendment, ruling that abortions were constitutionally protected up until about 23 weeks when a fetus can typically live outside the womb.

Friday's decision overturned what was previously a federal legalization of abortion and has returned the issue to individual states to decide the matter for themselves.

On Monday (June 27),Nicks shared the following statement via social media: "Dear people ~

"I got home from the tour late Wednesday night exhausted.

"It was great to be back in my world doing what I love for the first time in three years… AND I did not get covid! We definitely proved that it can be done if you follow the rules.

"That is the good news.

"The bad news is that our women's rights have been taken away.

"Before I say everything I want to say, I would like for everyone to watch the documentary called The Janes. I watched it tonight. It is a huge Déjà Vu for me as it is about my generation leading up to Roe v Wade. Please watch it. It will blow your mind.

"Much love, Stevie Nicks

"P.S. History is repeating itself…and its even more frightening this time…"

According to the Pew Research Center, a 61% majority of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 37% think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are 42 percentage points more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say abortion should be legal in all or most cases (80% vs. 38%).

Critics have said that tossing out the landmark rulings establishing abortion rights would tarnish the court's reputation and open the floodgates to other challenges to well-settled law.

According to CNN, nearly half of the states have or will pass laws that ban abortion, while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" in place, which would effectively ban abortions almost immediately upon Roe v. Wade being overturned. According to Axios, the restrictions that would follow Roe being struck down by the Supreme Court would mean almost 30% of people would be more than 200 miles away from an abortion provider.

According to a Forbes, Americans largely oppose harsh abortion laws, with 75% against policies that make it a criminal offense to perform an abortion, 69% opposing policies that ban abortion six to eight weeks into a pregnancy, 80% opposing laws that allow private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion and 63% supporting "safe haven laws" in Democratic-led states that would protect people who travel in from other states to get an abortion.