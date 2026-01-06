STITCHED UP HEART Announces New Album 'Medusa', Shares Music Video For 'Glitch Bitch'

Los Angeles-based hard rock band STITCHED UP HEART will release a new full-length album, "Medusa", on June 12 via Judge & Jury Records, the powerhouse record label founded by esteemed producer Howard Benson and THREE DAYS GRACE drummer Neil Sanderson.

The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Glitch Bitch", featuring CONQUER DIVIDE, can be seen below.

"Glitch Bitch" is a tribute to Internet-era confidence, where online identity becomes a space for fearless self-expression. Driven by heavy guitar and a bold attitude, the song captures emotions of navigating the digital world.

Singing "This is for the twisted e-girl misfits", STITCHED UP HEART leans into its known audiences, even in the music video. Featuring Kiarely and Kristen from CONQUER DIVIDE and several popular goth/emo influencers, the music video follows the band as the night unfolds at a house party, with tattoo artist Miao inking guests amid the chaos.

"'Glitch Bitch' is a love letter to every fierce e-girl baddie out there shattering expectations, and leaving a trail of broken hearts in your digital wake," STITCHED UP HEART shares, and continues, "You're the queens of turning pixels into power, and making the Internet pretty. Reminding us all that code is confidence and beauty's a weapon."

Benson adds: "When I heard the amazing forward-thinking record Mixi recorded with Cameron Mizell, I immediately loved the track 'Glitch Bitch'! The video was fun to shoot and having Kiarely and Kristen from CONQUER DIVIDE on it just ramps up the excitement."

Formed in 2010 by powerhouse vocalist Alecia "Mixi" Demner, STITCHED UP HEART is known for blending heavy riffs, anthemic choruses, and introspective lyrics.

The loaded "Glitch Bitch" video cast brings a combined 10 million followers across all platforms and includes Dani Divine, Annie Miao, Miss Merder, Ashley Pagliuso, ALYXX, Lyric Noel, Eve vice, StayMaced, Black Widow, Stef w/ an F, Kat Coats, Farrah Fix, Rebecca Reed, Bibi, Michael Starr, Kitty LA, Julia Sallee and Darrin "Mayhem Jesus" Perry.

"Medusa" track listing:

01. Love & Death

02. Sick Sick Sick

03. Glitch Bitch

04. Cannibal

05. Meet Me After Life

06. Medusa

07. Beast

08. Dead To Me

09. Devilicious

10. Ex-Termination

STITCHED UP HEART wrapped its tour with EYES SET TO KILL, Lauren Babic and LYLVC in December 2025, but will return to the road this spring with Sebastian Bach.