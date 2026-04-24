STITCHED UP HEART Shares 'Beast' Single Featuring NONPOINT's ELIAS SORIANO

Los Angeles-based hard rock band STITCHED UP HEART will release a new full-length album, "Medusa", on June 12 via Judge & Jury Records, the powerhouse record label founded by esteemed producer Howard Benson and THREE DAYS GRACE drummer Neil Sanderson.

The official lyric video for the LP's latest single, "Beast", featuring NONPOINT's Elias Soriano, can be seen below.

Formed in 2010 by powerhouse vocalist Alecia "Mixi" Demner, STITCHED UP HEART is known for blending heavy riffs, anthemic choruses, and introspective lyrics.

In a recent interview with The Luna Collective, Mixi stated about STITCHED UP HEART's decision to work with Benson and Sanderson: "We were in a crazy, weird place before we started working with them. We were in a transition with labels and things like that. We worked on a feature with DEAD RABBITS, Craig from ESCAPE THE FATE's band, and they're on Judge & Jury. He asked if we wanted to sing this on the tour coming up, so we did, and it was really cool to meet him."

She continued: "Howard's a freaking legend. I'm still a little intimidated. I told him already, 'Some of the songs that you were in the studio writing got me through so many breakups. Some songs that are staples in my life.' He's an incredible person, you can just tell, and Neil as well — [he is] super cool and super awesome. We have a lot of cool stuff in store. The whole team, the whole Judge & Jury camp — there's Melody, she's my new bestie, and Graham, he's working on socials, and just a huge team of awesome people."

Regarding how "Medusa" compares to STITCHED UP HEART's previous work in terms of style and sound, Mixi said: "We had so much freedom to do whatever we wanted, because we wrote it without anybody except our management and Monster Energy. At the time when we were writing the record, we wrote it with the producers with nobody to answer to, really. It was just so easy to do. We tried jump scares and time change signatures and just a little more quirky, cutesy stuff, but I just wanted to have fun and make it a crazy psycho vibe and just good times."

"Medusa" track listing:

01. Love & Death

02. Sick Sick Sick

03. Glitch Bitch

04. Cannibal

05. Meet Me After Life

06. Medusa

07. Beast

08. Dead To Me

09. Devilicious

10. Ex-Termination

STITCHED UP HEART wrapped its tour with EYES SET TO KILL, Lauren Babic and LYLVC in December 2025, and returned to the road earlier this spring with Sebastian Bach.

Photo credit: Tony Aguilera (courtesy of Judge & Jury Records)