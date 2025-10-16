STORY OF THE YEAR Announces New Album 'A.R.S.O.N.', Shares 'Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)' Single

STORY OF THE YEAR will release a new studio album, "A.R.S.O.N.", on February 13, 2026 via SharpTone Records. The first single off the record, "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)" , can be streamed below.

One of the group's heaviest releases to date, "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)" sets the tone for what fans can expect from the new LP. The track is a fiery manifesto about total destruction with no regrets, emphasized by distorted guitars, a hardcore breakdown and screaming vocals that don't hold back.

"'Gasoline' is a song about hitting your breaking point and saying fuck everything," explains STORY OF THE YEAR guitarist Ryan Phillips. "It's about being wild and reckless, and giving into the impulse to burn it all down and start anew."

"A.R.S.O.N." marks the next evolution of STORY OF THE YEAR's signature sound and raw, personal lyricism — elements that have earned the band a dedicated global following. An acronym for "All Rage, Still Only Numb", the album channels their trademark energy into a powerful exploration of anxiety, emotional turmoil and inner darkness. With a dynamic blend of modern post-hardcore, polished production, and nods to their emo roots, "A.R.S.O.N." delivers a compelling, storied sonic journey through the fight to make it through this life.

"In a lot of ways, 'A.R.S.O.N.' picks up where 'Tear Me To Pieces' left off," shares the band. "We used the same team — Colin Brittain producing again, with the main objective of simply writing great songs. Nothing was forced, no trends were chased, it was simply about getting to the essence of what makes STORY OF THE YEAR sound like STORY OF THE YEAR: Big guitars, snappy drums, and Dan's ability to seamlessly oscillate between screaming and singing songs about desperation, loss, and the complexity of relationships."

STORY OF THE YEAR exploded on to the scene with its groundbreaking debut "Page Avenue", one of the first albums of its kind to sell over a million copies. The breakout single "Until The Day I Die" quickly became both an enduring anthem and a mission statement for the band. What began as four friends working in a St. Louis pizza joint evolved into a movement, connecting deeply with fans through every era. From "Page Avenue" (2003) to "In The Wake Of Determination" (2005),"The Black Swan" (2008),"The Constant" (2010),"Wolves" (2017) and "Tear Me To Pieces" (2023) the band, comprised of Dan Marsala, Ryan Phillips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, has delivered a signature blend of melodic aggression, raw vulnerability, and anthems built to scream along to in the dark.

"A.R.S.O.N." track listing:

01. Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)

02. Disconnected

03. See Through

04. Fall Away

05. 3 AM

06. Into The Dark

07. My Religion

08. Halos

09. Good For Me / Feel So Bad

10. Better Than High

11. I Don't Wanna Feel Like This Anymore

The "A.R.S.O.N." cover art was created by Marcus Wallinder and can be seen below.

Tomorrow, the band kicks off an exciting rest of the year with a pre-festival performance at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas before performing at When We Were Young festival. In a few weeks, they'll take the stage at Warped Tour Orlando before joining co-headliners SENSES FAIL for the "Scream Tour", hitting cities across the United States to close out the year. They'll kick off 2026 by joining the traveling Park Waves festival, performing across Australia with PARKWAY DRIVE, THE AMITY AFFLICTION, NORTHLANE and more.

Photo credit: Ryan Smith