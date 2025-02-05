STRAY FROM THE PATH Shares Video For New Single 'Kubrick Stare'

STRAY FROM THE PATH — Drew Dijorio, vocals; Tom Williams, guitar; Anthony Altamura, bass; and Craig Reynolds, drums — has released the official music video for the band's ferocious new single "Kubrick Stare". Watch it below.

In conjunction with the new song and visual, the band is pleased to announce that it has signed with SharpTone Records.

For "Kubrick Stare", STRAY FROM THE PATH returned to the studio with longtime producer and frequent collaborator Will Putney (BODY COUNT, KNOCKED LOOSE, VEIN.FM). They tapped into a groove almost immediately. Backed by a jarring beat, a stomping guitar riff punctuated by eerie squeals sets the tone for the track. It gives way to a vitriolic verse from Dijorio who wonders: "How much can we fucking bare?" Finally, the hard-hitting hook takes hold: "Oh you traumatized, just walk it off?"

About the track, which is somewhat of a commentary on our digitally driven society, Williams states: "It felt like we were capturing lightning in a bottle. We built the song around those scary chords. Every day, people on the Internet see the craziest things they've ever seen in their lives. Sometimes, it's hard to feel seriously about these atrocities because we see them all day. You're so numb to it that you're just staring blankly."

He continues: "It's unfortunately become normal, and it's driving us crazy. Hence, the 'Kubrick Stare' reference — which was a tactic Stanley Kubrick used to show a character losing his mind. We're locked into our phones, and we probably look like Jack looking out of the window in 'The Shining'."

Expect even more from STRAY FROM THE PATH in 2025. But for now, it's all about that "Kubrick Stare".

STRAY FROM THE PATH will hit the road later this month for a European tour supporting SPIRITBOX.

Since the turn of the century, STRAY FROM THE PATH has infused hardcore with metallic precision, hip-hop attitude, punk spirit, and unapologetic politically charged songwriting unafraid to point out injustice. As such, the New York quartet Ha engendered obsession among a diehard fanbase, selling out shows worldwide. In 2025, an unbreakable creative and personal bond continues to drive the band as they prepare more music for release.