ZAKK WYLDE Names His 'Most Memorable Recording Studio Moment'

As part of EMGtv's "5 Minutes With Zakk Wylde" episode, the longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman was asked to name his "most memorable recording studio moment". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, they're all different. 'Cause I would always ask Ozz [Ozzy Osbourne], what was his favorite moments of from [BLACK] SABBATH to with Randy [Rhoads] and Jake [E. Lee] and everything like that. He was just always, like, 'Well, I really like this one.' With Ozz, it would be mostly whether he had a good time making specific albums or whatever. So, for me, I always had a blast. You're doing what you love and you're making records. But I know where Ozzy's coming from, too."

Zakk continued: "But, no, for me, I guess it would have to be [Ozzy's] 'Miracle Man' or anything like that. Actually hearing the playback and when it was done, and then I remember the first time I heard it on the radio. So I'd have to go with that. I mean, that was pretty monumental. It was the first song I ever wrote with the Boss [Ozzy] and then the first song with the Boss I ever heard on the radio. So, yeah, that was pretty monumental. But I mean, obviously, 'No More Tears' and 'Mama I'm Coming Home' and everything like that, and hearing those. But then, like with the BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY] stuff, whether it's 'Stillborn' or 'Suicide Messiah', any of those. And then even up to the new one, when I'm doing 'The Gallows'. But even 'The Book Of Shadows' records. I think if you ask any musician, when they're hearing the playbacks and it's finally done and it's the way you want it, it's awesome — the feeling of satisfaction from when you first wrote it to it coming to life. So I think if you ask any musician, they'll say the same thing."

Last September, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY released a brand-new single titled "The Gallows" via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music).

In April 2024, Wylde confirmed to Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM that he and his BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bandmates were working on the group's next album. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's twelfth studio LP will be the follow-up to "Doom Crew Inc.", which came out in November 2021 via MNRK Heavy.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY headlined Zakk's inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, on September 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Berzerkus was co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks.

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy, whose backing group he first joined more than three and a half decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk has played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).