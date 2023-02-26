STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET: DAVE MUSTAINE And I Have Talked About Writing Music Together

In a new interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast, Michael Sweet of Christian rockers STRYPER confirmed that he has talked to MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine "about writing [music] together. I think that would be kind of unique and pretty cool," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We've talked about it in text messages — and on the phone. I think one conversation we had. And I mentioned how I'd love to write stuff with him, and he said he had a bunch of ideas that he's built up over the years, and he could present me with some ideas, riff ideas.

"I don't know if he wants to remain anonymous or not, but I kind of threw that out the window by just talking about it right now, so if it ever does happen, I think people will know," Sweet continued.

"I respect Dave as a writer and as an artist, and I think, or at least I hope, he respects me. And I think it would be really interesting for him and I to collaborate and write something together. I think it would be really great; it would turn out really great."

Mustaine and Sweet have been open about their friendship over the years, with Dave going so far as to write a blurb/quote for the Sweet's autobiography, "Honestly", back in 2013. In the blurb, Mustaine wrote: "Sometimes you see someone or something and you think you got it all figured out, just to find you were pretty far off base. That's a sucky feeling. I learned a long time ago not to judge a book by its cover, and as much as I used to think that I am nothing like Michael Sweet, I have come to realize that we both have had a lot of hardships in common; the same trials and tribulations, the same band problems, and some of the same relationship issues. Fortunately for us, we both believe in the same Jesus, and serve the same amazing, loving creator, so it's no wonder that we would both be standing on the same victorious side of life, once all the smoke clears at the end of the fight. I hope you will enjoy his memoirs and come to a new understanding and a new appreciation of Michael Sweet."

Mustaine, who was raised as a Jehovah's Witness and is now a born-again Christian, spoke about "spirituality" during a 2016 interview, telling Honolulu, Hawaii radio host Dave Lawrence: "A lot of people believe that I'm into religion, because I had said that I had become a Christian. So let me just say that religion's for people who are afraid of going to hell, and spirituality's for people like me who've been there. And I say that there's a whole spirit world of stuff that… There's good and bad in everybody and in all things."

Those comments echoed what Mustaine said three years earlier in a chat with the Nashville Scene. He stated at the time: "I don't think that my faith has anything to do with my lyrics. I try and keep religion out of it. Frankly, for me, I don't believe in religion. I have a personal relationship with God and with Christ, and that's it. I don't push that on anybody; it's private. I kind of leave it there. [Now-former MEGADETH bassist] Dave's [Ellefson] real open about it."

STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "Even The Devil Believes" and the band's latest effort, "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitars) and Perry Richardson (bass).

Dave Mustaine photo credit: Gibson