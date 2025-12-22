STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET To Release 'Inspirational' Solo Album, 'The Master Plan', In Early 2026

Michael Sweet of Christian hard rockers STRYPER will release his long-in-the-works inspirational solo album, "The Master Plan", in early 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

On Sunday (December 21),Sweet took to his social media to write: "I'm so happy to say that my new solo inspirational album, 'The Master Plan' is coming after the new year! The first single will most likely be released by the end of January!"

Michael continued: "I can say that it's unlike anything that I've ever done before. It's a worship album but I'm calling it an 'inspirational' album, based on the fact that it really doesn't sound like any other worship album. Every song is unique and stands on its own, yet it all blends together and sounds complete.

"It's been basically sitting on a shelf for a few years due to not really knowing exactly how I wanted to release it. I thought about doing so on my own and then I decided to pass it around to labels. Frontiers heard it and loved it! Even though it's not their typical format, I'm so happy to see their excitement and commitment to the album and to everything that I do musically. It's a breath of fresh air and it will inspire you and encourage you, I promise!"

Sweet added: "On another note, the new STRYPER album is complete (writing). I wanted to get it done sooner than later due to everything going on. I'll post some audio/videos of that once we start and get into it.

"And last but not least, I really do hope that you all are enjoying [STRYPER's recently released Christmas album] 'The Greatest Gift Of All'. If you haven't heard it, check it out.

"Merry Christmas and God bless you all".

Back in September, Sweet said that he "really" believed that "The Master Plan" was "meant to be delayed" and he hoped that the record would "inspire and heal during these difficult times." He wrote at the time: "Everything is in God's hands and according to His timing/plan."

Earlier in the year, Michael stated about his inspiration for "The Master Plan": "I've thought about releasing a record like this for many years and to see it actually coming to fruition is beyond amazing. I'm a blessed man and very thankful for the opportunities.

"The goal with this album was to just make people feel good. Musically and lyrically. If someone puts it on and listens to it and feels peace and comfort, I've done my job. That's all that I can hope for. That's all that I've prayed for."

STRYPER's latest album, "When We Were Kings", came out in September 2024 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Formed 42 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by Oz Fox (guitar),Robert Sweet (drums) and Perry Richardson (bass).