STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Weighs In On JON BON JOVI's Vocal Issues: He 'Has Nothing To Prove'

Michael Sweet of Christian rockers STRYPER says that he is "happy to hear Jon Bon Jovi is on the mend" after the BON JOVI frontman underwent surgery for a vocal cord injury.

Jon confirmed that he had "major reconstructive surgery" on his vocal cords and reflected on the impact it has had on his life during a Pollstar Live panel on Wednesday and a Hulu panel for the Television Critics Association on Friday. The surgery took place 19 months ago, according to People magazine.

Earlier today, Sweet took to his social media to share a photo of Jon and he included the following message: "I wish this guy well. Although my vocal issues are different, I can most definitely relate to not having complete control over my vocal chords/folds. My issues are/were based on some stiffening of the folds and having rather large nodules surrounding my folds and starting to affect my clarity and range. Now that I've had surgery (thyroid/nodule/cancer removal),hopefully I'll be in better shape once we start touring.

"It's a very frustrating feeling to have to go out night after night in front of a large crowd and not be able to do what you've always done — perform at 100%," he continued. "Then you add to that the fact that anyone and everyone can record you and post it and comment. And sadly (many times) those comments are nasty and negative and sometimes absolutely hateful & horrible.

"I am very happy to hear that @jonbonjovi is on the mend and doing everything he can to resolve the issue and to deliver the best performance possible. What more can you ask for?

"Jon has nothing to prove. He's a legend, " Sweet added.

"And last but certainly not least — I think we all have to face our own issues in life. It's out of our control. God isn't playing with us or taking joy in our ailments. It's life and we all have to face it. All we can do is do so bravely and faithfully as we begin to see the plan that is being unveiled before our eyes. One that ultimately will make us stronger and more resilient.

"May God bless you and heal you Jon."

At Hulu's panel for the new docuseries "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena on Friday, Jon opened up about his health, explaining that he was "ready to talk" about his vocal surgery.

"I pride myself on having been a true vocalist," Bon Jovi said. "I've sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I've studied the craft for 40 years. I'm not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing. So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn't understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that's ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there's no reason for any of this," he added.

Jon went on to explain that one of his vocal cords was "atrophying" — with one vocal cord being "thick as the thumb" and the other being "thick as a pinky."

"So the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well," he said. "My craft was being taken from me."

Bon Jovi said that he was introduced to a surgeon who gave him a "cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up." Now, he's still "in the process of healing" over 19 months into rehab.

"But nonetheless, and I say in the film, and in the latter episodes, if I just had my tools back, the rest of it I can deal with," he said. "I can write you a song, I can perform as well as anybody. But I need to get my tools back."

"Friday night was the first time that I'd sung in public," he then said, referring to his MusiCares "Person Of The Year" honor and tribute concert that took place on February 2. "Saturday morning [February 3] is the first time I woke up without multiple voices in my head. It was just me. And that was the best feeling. It was just me."

"Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" will debut April 26 on Hulu. The four-part series is a warts-and-all account of the 40 years of BON JOVI that includes plenty of interview footage from current and former members of the band, including departed guitarist and co-songwriter Richie Sambora.