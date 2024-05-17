STYX Announces TERRY GOWAN As New Bass Player

Legendary group STYX has announced the addition of Terry Gowan as the replacement for longtime bassist Ricky Phillips. Terry completes STYX's seven-man lineup consisting of James "JY" Young, Tommy Shaw, Lawrence Gowan, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Will Evankovich and Terry Gowan.

Terry Gowan declares: "It is within an honor and somewhere beyond a dream come true to be joining JY, Tommy, Chuck, Will and my brother Lawrence — and to be reacquainted with decade-long GOWAN bandmate Todd — in taking on the mantle as the new bassist of the legendary STYX. Here's to many years ahead on the STYX adventure!"

"I'm very pleased and proud to have my brother Terry join STYX," says Lawrence Gowan. "Terry played on four of my six solo GOWAN albums. He's on records that include some of the world's most renowned musicians: Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Jon Anderson and Alex Lifeson, as well as touring with GOWAN from 1985 to 1990 and again 2010 to this year of 2024. It's really great to have him aboard!"

Tommy Shaw exclaims: "We're all looking forward to the Canadian shows that are coming up soon and introducing Terry Gowan on bass guitar and vocals as the newest STYX member!!! Are you ready to rock? We are too! See you soon!"

Sucherman adds: "I've had the pleasure of being a rhythm section partner with Terry Gowan for several years in GOWAN's band, and I look forward to welcoming this talented multi-instrumentalist into the fold."

STYX begins its tour in the Maritimes and Quebec this evening and will play shows in Moncton (May 17),Summerside (May 18),Halifax (May 19),Laval (May 21),Trois-Rivières Rivières (May 22),Alma (May 24) and Quebec City (May 25). Juno Award winner and bilingual artist from Fredericton David Myles, heir to Johnny Cash, JJ Cale and Buddy Holly will open for all shows.

Starting June 11, STYX will join up with FOREIGNER and special guest John Waite for the "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" co-headlining trek produced by Live Nation.

The seven band members are committed to thrilling audiences around the world as they begin their second decade with an average of more than 100 shows per year.

STYX has five decades of hits and immortal rock songs. Like a symphony reaching a crescendo, a STYX show covers a wide range of styles. From "Suite Madame Blue" to "The Grand Illusion", including "Lady", "Blue Collar Man", "Renegade", "Miss America", "Lorelei", "Crystal Ball" and, obviously, "Come Sail Away", the band has a virtually limitless supply of classics.

"Crash Of The Crown", STYX's most recent album released in 2021, reached #1 on the Billboard Rock chart after its release.

Phillips announced his departure from STYX in March after a 21-year run. The 71-year-old musician said in a statement that he was "taking a break from the road" but was "not retiring."

In a 2014 interview with Times Record, Phillips stated about the prospect of more lineup changes in STYX: "If something happens to one of us, it will definitely change the dynamic of STYX. When one of us isn't there, even if it's for a soundcheck, something changes and it's weird. We realize what we have, and in STYX, we appreciate it."

Photo credit: Jason Powell (courtesy of ABC Public Relations)