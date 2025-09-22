STYX To Perform Entire 'Pieces Of Eight' Album During January 2026 Las Vegas Residency

Legendary rockers STYX are already starting to lock in shows for their 2026 tour schedule, which will once again include an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. STYX will be performing 1978's "Pieces Of Eight" in its entirety, along with the band's classic hits. The shows will be held on January 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31, 2026, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Citi is the official card of STYX's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, September 25 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additional pre-sales run will throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Creating and recording new music is often considered the lifeblood of any band — an ethos AOR torchbearers STYX continue to embody with the highly anticipated release of "Circling From Above", the 18th studio album in their formidable catalog via the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. Spanning 13 tracks, the album navigates the complexities of the human experience through the intersecting lenses of technology and nature. "Circling From Above" — hailed by critics as their third "masterpiece" album in a row, following 2021's "Crash Of The Crown" and 2017's "The Mission" — features contributions from all seven members of the band, including founding guitarist/vocalist James "JY" Young (affectionately known as "The godfather of STYX"),guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw, original bassist Chuck Panozzo, longtime drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, guitarist/vocalist Will Evankovich and bassist Terry Gowan.

The seven men comprising STYX have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. They draw from over five decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is "The Grand Illusion" to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the "Blue Collar Man", from the majestic spiritual love for a special "Lady" to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of "Miss America", from an individual yearning for true connection as a "Man In The Wilderness" to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in "Crystal Ball", from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of "Come Sail Away" to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged "Renegade" who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their signature sound.

Photo credit: Jason Powell