STYX's 'The Grand Illusion' And REO SPEEDWAGON's 'Hi Infidelity' Albums To Be Performed In Their Entirety On Spring/Summer 2025 Tour

Legendary rockers STYX and Kevin Cronin, the iconic voice and writer behind REO SPEEDWAGON's greatest hits, recently wrapped up hugely successful sold-out residencies at The Venetian Theatre. For the first time in their 50-plus-year career in Las Vegas, Nevada, STYX performed 1977's "The Grand Illusion" in its entirety, while REO SPEEDWAGON performed 1980's "Hi Infidelity" in its entirety.

Due to the overwhelming response from both residencies, STYX and the KEVIN CRONIN BAND wanted to give a very special Valentine's Day gift to their fans with the announcement that they're bringing these special album shows for the first time, plus their hits, to the amphitheaters and arenas later this summer as part of their "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour.

The "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour, along with special guest Don Felder (a former lead guitarist of THE EAGLES),will kick off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It wouldn't be summer without a live celebration of some of the greatest rock anthems of all time from each of these multi-platinum albums, including "Come Sail Away", "Keep On Loving You", "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)", "Take It On The Run", along with "Hotel California" and other classics by THE EAGLES.

The official trailer for the "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour can be seen below.

STYX and Kevin Cronin (as part of REO SPEEDWAGON) first toured together in 2000 and in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, they came together to form the Rock To The Rescue 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which still collects donations for local charities at every stop on STYX's ongoing tour.

General tickets for the trek, produced by Live Nation, are on sale now on LiveNation.com. STYX and the KEVIN CRONIN BAND are also offering VIP packages via their own StyxWorld.com and KevinCronin.com web sites, as well as on LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour.

As STYX declares: "When people fall in love with a great album, they fall in love with it for life. To play that album in a live concert stirs a unique set of emotions in each member of the audience and it's really a joy to experience! STYX saw that firsthand back in 2010 when we first played 'The Grand Illusion' in its entirety, playing those songs in the exact sequence they appear on record. Now in 2025, after performing 'The Grand Illusion' for five sold-out nights in Las Vegas, we are excited to bring this show to our summer tour. In addition, our touring mates Kevin Cronin and the music of REO SPEEDWAGON will feature a full performance of their mega successful 'Hi Infidelity' album and Don Felder will be performing the song he co-wrote, 'Hotel California', and other hits from his career. It's going to be quite a celebration!"

Kevin Cronin said: "We had a blast performing 'An Evening Of Hi Infidelity…and More' for our three Las Vegas residencies in 2023/24 as REO SPEEDWAGON. This year, that same band is called the KEVIN CRONIN BAND. Dave Amato (lead guitar/vocals) and Bryan Hitt (drums) have been with me in REO for over 35 years. Derek Hilland (keyboards: WHITESNAKE, Rick Springfield) and Matt Bissonette (twelve years on bass with Elton John) came on board in 2023, and we have all been together ever since. In 2025, the KEVIN CRONIN BAND will be performing the entire 'Hi Infidelity' album, including 'Keep On Loving You' and 'Take It On The Run'. Plus, hits such as 'Can't Fight This Feeling', 'Time For Me To Fly' and 'Roll With The Changes', which I wrote and sang on the REO SPEEDWAGON records. And, we get to hear our brothers STYX play their 'The Grand Illusion' album and all their biggest hits every night too! It's gonna be an '80s-style rock and roll jam…come on out and join the party!"

"Brotherhood Of Rock" tour dates:

May 28 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 2 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

June 4 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 6 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 7 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 9 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 14 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

June 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

June 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheatre *

July 02 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

July 5 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 6 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 8 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

July 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 01 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 2 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

August 4 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

August 6 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

August 8 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 13 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

* Promoted by AEG Presents