SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce October 2023 U.S. Shows In Celebration Of 40th Anniversary Of Debut Album

U.S. thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including newly announced dates in New York City (October 15 at Terminal 5),Silver Spring, Maryland (October 12 at The Fillmore),Worcester, Massachusetts (October 13 at The Palladium),and Berkeley, California (October 19 and 20 at The UC Theatre). Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to the October shows, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will make several festival appearances, including at Blue Ridge, Muddy Roots and Rifflandia, and will support DANZIG at Ontario, California's Toyota Arena on September 23. In November, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut LP on a tour of Australia.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES 2023 tour dates

Sep. 01 - Putnam County, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival

Sep. 10 - Virginia International Raceway, Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Festival

Sep. 15 - Royal Athletic Park, Victoria, Canada @ Rifflandia Music Festival

Sep. 23 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *

Oct. 12 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Springs

Oct. 13 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

Oct. 15 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Oct. 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 20 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Nov. 11 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid

Nov. 16 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

Nov. 17 - Thornbury, Australia @ The Croxton Bandroom

Nov. 18 - Adelaide, Australia @ Forth And Fury Festival

* With DANZIG

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will perform its entire 1983 self-titled debut album during the "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years" tour of Australia.

The 2023 lineup of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES includes founding member Mike Muir, alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BETTER LOVERS) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo),as well as the band's latest addition, drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

The 21-year-old Nekrutman is one of the most explosive young players in the drumming world, having garnered a legion of fans since bursting on to the international music scene just a few short years ago.

Greyson is featured on ALICE IN CHAINS vocalist William Duvall's "11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville" CD, which came out in June 2022. Nekrutman has also performed or recorded with Bakithi Kumalo, Darren Criss, Drumeo, Pearl Drums, Meinl Cymbals and has been featured in articles by Rolling Stone, Rhythm, Rhythm And Drum (Japan) and Sweetwater Music.