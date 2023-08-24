  • facebook
ZEBRA Announces November/December 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

August 24, 2023

40 years ago, ZEBRA released its acclaimed self-titled debut album, selling out shows everywhere becoming one of Atlantic Records' fastest-rising stars. The record was quickly certified gold within a few short months.

In celebration of that 1983 release, due to overwhelming demand, ZEBRA has announced a second leg of its nationwide tour including a return to the West Coast, performing the entire ZEBRA debut record from top to bottom, in order, along with other fan favorites and deep cuts from their entire catalog.

A ZEBRA documentary is also in the works spanning their nearly half a century career, which will feature never-before-seen footage from their humble beginnings in Louisiana, to sprouting new roots on Long Island; the planned hometown Huntington, New York and New Orleans shows will be filmed for this future release.

Tour dates:

Nov. 02 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
Nov. 03 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA
Nov. 04 - Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA
Nov. 10 - House Of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH
Nov. 18 - House Of Blues New Orleans - New Orleans, LA
Nov. 22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
Nov. 25 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA
Dec. 16 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL
Dec. 21 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD
Dec. 23 - Beacon Theatre VA - Hopewell, VA
Dec. 29 - City Winery - Hudson Valley - Montgomery, NY

Get the VIP meet-and-greet experience for all dates by visiting here.

ZEBRA galloped out of New Orleans in early 1975. The trio, consisting of Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, concocted their moniker from a 1926 Vogue magazine cover and soon won over the South and East Coast.

ZEBRA's self-titled debut album, released on March 21, 1983, went gold, and at that time was the fastest-selling debut album in Atlantic Records history, thanks to the radio and MTV airplay of "Tell Me What You Want" and "Who's Behind The Door?"

ZEBRA's live performances showcase all the classic ZEBRA tunes, and for this year only will consist of the debut album in order for the first time. "Who's Behind The Door?", "Tell Me What You Want", "Wait Until The Summer's Gone", "Bears", "One More Chance" and other all-time favorites including mind-blowing covers of LED ZEPPELIN.

In 2010 ZEBRA was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame and is acknowledged as Louisiana's No. 1 rock and roll band by the Louisiana Music Commission. On October 18, 2012 ZEBRA was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall Of Fame.

