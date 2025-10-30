SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' MIKE MUIR: 'I'm Not Gonna Do Something I Don't Wanna Do'

In a new interview with Troy Culpan of May The Rock Be With You, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman Mike Muir was asked to name "the one thing that has always remained the same about" the band over the course of its 45-year existence. Mike responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've always said this may be the last show, this may be the last tour. And before we agree to something, and even more so, maybe, for lack of a better word, [I'm] militant about it — I'm not gonna do something I don't wanna do. And that's not like the little kids being stubborn. It's, like, no. I've heard so many times, 'This is a great opportunity. A million people would love to do that.' And I said, 'Well, I don't wanna get in their way. Let them do it.'"

Muir continued: "I think there's gonna be a point — fortunately, I can still move, but there'll be a point where I'm gonna be in a proverbial rocking chair and it's just the chair is gonna be moving back and forth, and all I'll have is my mind. And that's when you re-evaluate life and that's when you have the massive regrets, 'cause there's no do-overs, there's no time machine."

Mike added: "My dad always said, 'Regret lasts forever. Think before you do it.' And that's a philosophy that I've always tried to adhere to, and it's kept me a lot more sane, obviously, than I would be. So lucky for that."

This past April, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES released a new single, "Adrenaline Addict". The band's first new song in seven years features Muir alongside longtime guitarist Dean Pleasants, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN guitarist Ben Weinman, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA's Robert Trujillo) and former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg. The track also includes guest vocals from singer Nisha Star.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES supported METALLICA on the 2025 North American leg of the latter band's "M72" world tour.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in 2018 via Suicidal Records. A reworking of Muir's 1996 solo outing "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", "Still Cyco Punk" featured founding SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo.

In 2023, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City; Silver Spring, Maryland; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Berkeley, California. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.

Along with D.R.I., CORROSION OF CONFORMITY and STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES is often credited as one of "the fathers of crossover thrash". They have released fourteen studio albums (four of which are composed of re-recorded or previously released material),two EPs, four split albums, four compilation albums, and two long-form videos.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' exposure was aided in the early success of "Institutionalized", a hit single from their self-titled 1983 album that made waves with significant MTV airplay.