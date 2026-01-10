SUICIDE SILENCE's MARK HEYLMUN 'Fully' Supports And Respects CHRIS GARZA's Decision To Take A Break From The Band

California deathcore band SUICIDE SILENCE has recruited Ian Waye (SOREPTION) to fill in on guitar for Chris Garza while the latter guitarist is taking "hiatus" from the group.

On Friday (January 9),SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist Mark Heylmun shared the following message via social media: "Hey everyone, with the news of Garza's hiatus I thought I'd share some things I feel pertinent.

"I've been in this band since 2005. I did not start this band, but I've been a part of creating every piece of music (for better or worse) that you've heard minus the EP and early demos. I did play the EP release show at showcase theatre in my first months of joining.

"I took a break from the band for about 9 months in 2019 because I was preparing for my father's passing who was fighting cancer and I knew it was only a matter of time. I never shared that publicly because I didn't want my dad to know I was taking the break because of him. I'd have taken a longer break but was asked to come back to help write what became 'Become The Hunter'.

"I fully support/respect Garza's decision to take a break. That said, SS is a part of my blood and DNA at this point and this band has always been a 5 headed dragon and the show must go on, and it will.

"I speak for the guys when I say we're stoked to have a ripping fill in step up to the plate for all upcoming shows. We are bringing our friend @themilkywaye of SOREPTION on board as fill in for the upcoming European and Asian tours. For anyone familiar with Ian's playing you know he has a heavy right hand and can rip with the best of em. If it's brief or if it's for a while, we are gonna bring some serious firepower to every stage we step foot on as we always have. Can't wait to see you all on the road!"

When Garza announced his hiatus from SUICIDE SILENCE in December, he said in a statement: "As some of you have noticed, I've missed the last couple SUICIDE SILENCE shows. It's because I'm on a hiatus from the band.

"[SUICIDE SILENCE] has been on my brain every day since 2002 with no break. Everything is fine. I just need to press the reset button so I can make the right decisions in the near future. As the Terminator said. I'll be back."

SUICIDE SILENCE is scheduled to support SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL on the European leg of the "Grizzly Winter Tour 2026" beginning on January 13 in Tilburg, The Netherlands. Also appearing on the bill will be DYING FETUS.

In addition to playing for SUICIDE SILENCE, Garza is well known as the host of "The Garza Podcast", where he interviews other musicians about metal history, culture and creativity.

SUICIDE SILENCE's seventh album, "Remember... You Must Die", was released in March 2023 via Century Media. The LP was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, XIBALBA, VITRIOL). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

SUICIDE SILENCE's lineup has seen several changes over the years, but key members have included Garza, Heylmun, Mitch Lucker (vocals),Dan Kenny (bass) and Alex Lopez (drums).

Vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida (ALL SHALL PERISH) joined SUICIDE SILENCE in 2013 following the passing of frontman Mitch Lucker. Mitch died on November 1, 2012 after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle crash in Huntington Beach.

In May 2022, SUICIDE SILENCE released a new song, "Thinking In Tongues". The track marked SUICIDE SILENCE's final recording with Lopez, who exited the band in April 2022. Ernie Iniguez, who recorded drums on SUICIDE SILENCE's "Become The Hunter" album, has since joined the band as Alex's replacement.