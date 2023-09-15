SUM 41's DERYCK WHIBLEY Hospitalized With Pneumonia

SUM 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has been hospitalized with a case of pneumonia.

The news of the 43-year-old musician's latest health setback was revealed by his wife, Ari, who posted on Instagram about her husband's illness.

Earlier today (Friday, September 15),Ari shared a photo of her and Deryck holding hands in the hospital, with the SUM 41 singer sporting a pulse oximeter on his finger. She wrote in an accompanying message: "Deryck and I were suppose[d] to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us. We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia."

She continued: "The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure. This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs," referencing Deryck's history of liver and kidney failure due to alcoholism.

"I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn't make it any easier to see," she added. "I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it."

In May, SUM 41 announced plans to split up following the completion of a worldwide tour in support of its upcoming album, "Heaven :x: Hell".

One month earlier, Whibley told the "Tuna On Toast With Stryker" podcast about "Heaven :x: Hell": "It's a double record, and the 'Heaven' side is 10 songs and it's all like our old-school SUM 41 pop punk sound. New songs that are in the vein of 'All Killer' and 'Does This Look Infected'. The 'Hell' side is another 10 songs that are all in sort of the heavier sort of [direction from] 'Chuck' to what we've been doing lately, heavier sound. So it's 20 songs total."

SUM 41's storied 24-plus-year career includes over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards.